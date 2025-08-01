Poll of the day: Do you support the expansion of Heathrow Airport?
Plans for a third runway at Heathrow have reignited debate, with supporters citing economic growth and critics warning of environmental harm and regional imbalance
Plans to expand Heathrow Airport with a £21bn third runway are back on the table – and the divide, between those in support and those against, is already a chasm.
The project, aimed at boosting economic growth and creating jobs, has won support from the Labour government.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves insists the expansion will go ahead, despite mounting opposition from within her own party.
London mayor Sadiq Khan has threatened legal action, warning that a third runway would worsen air pollution, increase noise for residents and put Britain’s climate targets at risk. He joins other senior Labour figures, including Andy Burnham and Ed Miliband, in questioning the government’s priorities.
Heathrow says it can get planning consent by 2029 and open the runway within a decade. But critics argue that the project will have a “huge knock-on effect” on London’s infrastructure – and risk deepening regional inequalities by focusing growth in the capital.
So, do you back the plan to expand Heathrow – or believe it’s the wrong direction for the UK?
Vote in our poll and tell us what you think in the comments below.
