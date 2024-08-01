Heathrow sees second Just Stop Oil arrests in a week as protesters block search area

Support truly

Seven Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested after blocking a passenger search area at Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5.

The protesters, part of the climate activist group known for their controversial tactics, were detained by Metropolitan Police officers on suspicion of public order offences.

It comes just days after parts of the same terminal at the UK’s busiest airport was sprayed with orange paint by protestors.

At around 8.50am this morning (1 August), the protesters positioned themselves in front of a busy walkway, holding signs with messages such as “Oil Kills” and “Sign the Treaty”, as part of their ongoing campaign against fossil fuels.

Despite their efforts to disrupt operations, both Heathrow Airport and the Metropolitan Police confirmed that the protest was quickly managed with minimal impact on passengers. Passengers continued to access security lanes either side of where the group sat.

Heathrow has been struck by the climate activists two this week

The demonstrators were reportedly removed from the area within 20 minutes, allowing travellers to continue accessing security lanes on either side of the protest without significant delays.

In a statement, Scotland Yard confirmed the arrests, emphasising the swift response by officers: “Seven Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested on suspicion of public order offences after they blocked a passenger search area at Terminal 5, Heathrow. Officers swiftly attended and removed the protesters with minimal disruption caused."

A spokesperson for Heathrow Airport condemned the protest as “unlawful and irresponsible”, adding: “Our priority will always be to maintain the safety of passengers and colleagues, and we’ll continue to work closely with our partners and the police in taking proportionate action to protect travel plans this summer.”

The protest is believed to be part of a broader ‘Oil Kills’ campaign, which has seen climate activists targeting airports around the world.

On Tuesday, two Just Stop Oil members, Phoebe Plummer, 22, and Jane Touil, 58, were arrested after dousing departure boards at the same terminal with paint. Both women were subsequently remanded in custody after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

And on Monday, protesters blocked an entrance to a security search area at Gatwick airport in an apparent attempt to disrupt travellers trying to make their flights.

Also in July, Frankfurt – Germany’s busiest airport – was forced to halt flights after climate activists evaded security, cutting through a fence and glueing themselves to various points on the airfield. The week before saw Cologne-Bonn Airport come to a standstill after climate activists glued themselves to a runway.

Since then, in Finland, activists were photographed obstructing the security gates at Helsinki Vantaa Airport. In Norway, three activists reportedly breached the perimeter fence of Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport. Norwegian media reported that these individuals were removed by authorities within 30 minutes of gaining access.

