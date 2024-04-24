Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hundreds of UK Border Force officers at Heathrow airport plan to strike for four days over what their union calls “an unworkable new roster system”.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has called the walk-out of members working for UK Border Force over new rosters that it claims “would see around 250 of them forced out of their jobs at passport control”.

Members voted by a margin of 9-1 in favour of industrial action over the issue.

The stoppage, involving more than 300 PCS members, is scheduled for 29 April to 2 May. It will involve UK Border Force offices working on passport control in all four Heathrow terminals.

These are the key questions and answers.

What is the dispute about?

At the root of the dispute is a controversial new rostering system.

The PCS union says planned alterations to shift patterns “would have a detrimental effect on all the current staff and leave nearly 250 without a job on passport control, including many with disabilities or caring responsibilities”.

The union says: “If they refuse to accept the new contracts, they would be forced to seek jobs elsewhere in the Home Office.”

Wasn’t a similar strike called off?

Yes. In late March the PCS union told the Home Office it had called a strike from 11 to 14 April, at the end of the school holidays for many families. But in what the union called “a spirit of collaboration”, the PCS called off the walk-out a week before it was due to start.

At the time the union’s general secretary, Fran Heathcote, warned: “This does not end the dispute. It is an opportunity for the Home Office to demonstrate they are genuinely seeking a resolution.”

But she later called the new strike, saying: “The Home Office should be doing all it can to retain experienced, trained staff – not lose them by introducing an unworkable new roster system.”

What are the possible effects?

Since UK Border Force staff routinely check only arrivals at airports, rather than departures, the initial impact of the walk-out will be on people landing from abroad at Britain’s busiest airport.

But no one can predict exactly what will happen – especially when flights arrive containing a substantial proportion of passengers who need to be examined by officials.

Were large numbers to build up in the immigration hall of one or more terminals, it is conceivable that airlines would be ordered to delay disembarking new flights to avoid overcrowding.

Such an instruction could feed through to delays, with departing passengers unable board those planes on schedule. There could conceivably be cancellations of some departures.

But the strikes in December 2022 did not have a significant effect.

What does the government say?

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are disappointed with the union’s decision to strike but remain open to discussing a resolution with PCS union.

“The changes we are implementing will bring the working arrangements for Border Force Heathrow staff in line with the way staff work at other ports, provide them with more certainty on working patterns, and improve the service to the travelling public.

“Keeping our borders secure remains our top priority and we have robust plans in place to minimise any potential disruption.”

What mitigation plans does UK Border Force have?

The Home Office may use techniques as deployed during the last walk-out by UK Border Force in December 2022.

Military personnel and civil servant volunteers were trained to replace the staff who normally check the passports of arriving passengers.

They were not able to provide the same level of service. But the hope among ministers and managers is that with many arrivals able to use eGates, excessive waits can be avoided.

In addition, it is possible that new Minimum Service Level legislation could be used to require a certain proportion of union members to work.

The Independent has asked the Home Office for a response.

What are my rights if my flight is disrupted?

Cash compensation will not be payable, because the issue is beyond the airlines’ control. But they have a duty of care to provide an alternative flight as soon as possible, as well as meals and, if necessary, accommodation while you wait.

Are other strikes threatened at Heathrow?

Yes: 50 aircraft refuellers working at Heathrow airport will walk out for 72 hours from 4 May in a dispute over terms and conditions for new staff. They work for AFS Aviation, which refuels aircraft for Virgin Atlantic, Emirates and Singapore Airlines.