Heathrow says ‘Christmas flight cap’ won’t be needed – but warns of strike threat

Britain’s busiest airport has allayed fears that passenger numbers could be capped on flights over the festive season.

However, a potential strike by Border Force could scupper Christmas travel plans.

Previously Heathrow had said that some adjustments to schedules could be necessary in the build-up to Christmas to reduce demand at peak times.

The airport imposed a limit of 100,000 on departing passenger numbers between July and October this year, causing significant flight cancellations, in a bid to limit the strain on resources.

In an announcement, Heathrow said: “We have been working with airlines and their ground handlers to prepare for the Christmas peak, and have a good plan, which will not require any capacity cap.

“We are working with our partners to prepare for the biggest festive travel season in three years, building back from the disruption of Omicron this time last year.”

In December 2021, the UK government imposed some of the toughest travel restrictions of the entire Covid crisis, while France banned British visitors.

But members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union working for the Home Office – including staff at UK Border Force – may strike in support of a pay demand. The PCS said yesterday that Home Office employees voted 89.5 per cent in favour of industrial action.

Heathrow said: “We are aware of potential strike action at a number of organisations, including a national Border Force strike. We are supporting organisations on contingency plans to minimise any impact, and encourage all parties to put the interests of passengers first.

The airport says in October passenger numbers were at 84 per cent of the corresponding year in 2019.

So far this year, the airport has handled 50 million passengers, representing 74 per cent of the pre-pandemic level. The percentage is expected to increase slightly once November and December traffic is included.

Heathrow said: “Strong recovery in the Middle East and Central Asia seen in October is expected to continue into November.”

“The increase in passenger numbers this year is higher than at any other airport in Europe.”

“At current rates of recruitment, we are on track to get back to pre-pandemic employment levels before the peak summer holiday period in 2023.”

In the next few years, the airport is promising “new security lanes which will allow passengers to leave laptops and liquids in their bags”.