Live view of Heathrow Airport after air traffic control outage grounds flights
Watch a live view of Heathrow airport as airlines attempt to recover their flight operations after an air traffic control (ATC) fault caused major disruption on Wednesday afternoon (30 July).
ATC provider Nats said its engineers have “restored the system that was affected” and it is “in the process of resuming normal operations”.
The company said the technical glitch affected flights across the UK as the number of aircraft which could fly in England and Wales was restricted.
Major delays have been reported for flights in the UK as a result.
A statement from Gatwick Airport said that there are some delays while operations resume.
Several flights bound for London Heathrow have been cancelled or diverted to other airports, including British Airways flights from Budapest, Marseille and Nice.
All departures from Edinburgh Airport were held but resumed later on Wednesday afternoon.
Manchester Airport said there "may be some ongoing impact to flights schedules" and passengers were advised to contact their airlines for updates.
