✕ Close UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

More than 85 flights have been grounded at the UK’s busiest airport this morning by severe weather.

Heathrow is experiencing mass cancellations due to freezing fog that has swept across the country, leaving at least 12,000 passengers’ travel plans disrupted.

Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Milan, Paris and Stockholm routes have seen multiple cancellations.

At least 20 British Airways departures to domestic and European destinations were scrapped on Sunday evening due to fog, with the corresponding inbound flights this morning cancelled.

A British Airways spokesperson said: “Like other airlines, our schedule has been affected by the continued freezing fog weather conditions experienced across London.

“We’ve apologised to customers whose flights have been affected and are doing everything we can to get them on their way as quickly as possible.

“We advise customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information.”