Heathrow flight cancellations – live: More than 85 services grounded by freezing fog
More than 12,000 passengers face cancellations
More than 85 flights have been grounded at the UK’s busiest airport this morning by severe weather.
Heathrow is experiencing mass cancellations due to freezing fog that has swept across the country, leaving at least 12,000 passengers’ travel plans disrupted.
Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Milan, Paris and Stockholm routes have seen multiple cancellations.
At least 20 British Airways departures to domestic and European destinations were scrapped on Sunday evening due to fog, with the corresponding inbound flights this morning cancelled.
A British Airways spokesperson said: “Like other airlines, our schedule has been affected by the continued freezing fog weather conditions experienced across London.
“We’ve apologised to customers whose flights have been affected and are doing everything we can to get them on their way as quickly as possible.
“We advise customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information.”
Extreme delays at Heathrow
Hundreds of passengers who were due to arrive at Heathrow on Sunday are facing long delays due to freezing fog at the UK’s busiest airport.
Sunday’s operations were heavily disrupted, and as a result several British Airways flights to European destinations were unable to operate back as scheduled to Heathrow because the crew reached their maximum hours.
The longest delay so far is from Larnaca in Cyprus. Passengers were due to fly out at 7.30pm on Sunday night, arriving at 10.35pm. Now the BA plane is planned to take off shortly after 1.30pm, over 18 hours late.
Some passengers from Madrid are running 16 hours late; from Warsaw, 15 hours; and from Barcelona, 13 hours.
European destinations suffer multiple flight cancellations
The Independent has analysed cancellations at Heathrow and identified many destinations with multiple flights grounded.
These are the current figures for arrivals and departures where at least three flights have been cancelled.
Most are on British Airways, though Frankfurt and Dublin are also seeing cancellations on Lufthansa and Aer Lingus respectively.
Edinburgh, Amsterdam, Paris CDG: five cancellations each
Dublin, Frankfurt, Lisbon, Milan Malpensa: four cancellations each
Aberdeen, Berlin, Brussels, Manchester, Geneva, Stockholm: three cancellations each
Heathrow Airport hit by mass flight cancellations
More than 12,000 passengers with British Airways and other airlines are facing cancellations as flights from Heathrow airport are grounded due to freezing fog.
At least 85 BA flights have been grounded on the first day of the working week as the “flow rate” of arrivals has been reduced because of fog at the UK’s busiest airport, which is also experiencing severe cold – with a temperature of minus 8C.
Links with Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Milan Malpensa, Paris CDG and Stockholm are seeing multiple cancellations. One long-haul departure, to Miami, has been grounded due to weather.
There is a yellow weather warning for freezing fog across England
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s Heathrow liveblog. We’ll be sharing all the latest updates on flight delays and cancellations throughout the day.
