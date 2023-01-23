Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1674469171

Heathrow flight cancellations – live: More than 85 services grounded by freezing fog

More than 12,000 passengers face cancellations

Travel Desk
Monday 23 January 2023 10:19
Comments
UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

More than 85 flights have been grounded at the UK’s busiest airport this morning by severe weather.

Heathrow is experiencing mass cancellations due to freezing fog that has swept across the country, leaving at least 12,000 passengers’ travel plans disrupted.

Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Milan, Paris and Stockholm routes have seen multiple cancellations.

At least 20 British Airways departures to domestic and European destinations were scrapped on Sunday evening due to fog, with the corresponding inbound flights this morning cancelled.

A British Airways spokesperson said: “Like other airlines, our schedule has been affected by the continued freezing fog weather conditions experienced across London.

“We’ve apologised to customers whose flights have been affected and are doing everything we can to get them on their way as quickly as possible.

“We advise customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information.”

Recommended

1674469171

Extreme delays at Heathrow

Hundreds of passengers who were due to arrive at Heathrow on Sunday are facing long delays due to freezing fog at the UK’s busiest airport.

Sunday’s operations were heavily disrupted, and as a result several British Airways flights to European destinations were unable to operate back as scheduled to Heathrow because the crew reached their maximum hours.

The longest delay so far is from Larnaca in Cyprus. Passengers were due to fly out at 7.30pm on Sunday night, arriving at 10.35pm. Now the BA plane is planned to take off shortly after 1.30pm, over 18 hours late.

Some passengers from Madrid are running 16 hours late; from Warsaw, 15 hours; and from Barcelona, 13 hours.

Simon Calder23 January 2023 10:19
1674467303

European destinations suffer multiple flight cancellations

The Independent has analysed cancellations at Heathrow and identified many destinations with multiple flights grounded.

These are the current figures for arrivals and departures where at least three flights have been cancelled.

Most are on British Airways, though Frankfurt and Dublin are also seeing cancellations on Lufthansa and Aer Lingus respectively.

Edinburgh, Amsterdam, Paris CDG: five cancellations each

Dublin, Frankfurt, Lisbon, Milan Malpensa: four cancellations each

Aberdeen, Berlin, Brussels, Manchester, Geneva, Stockholm: three cancellations each

Simon Calder23 January 2023 09:48
1674467058

Heathrow Airport hit by mass flight cancellations

More than 12,000 passengers with British Airways and other airlines are facing cancellations as flights from Heathrow airport are grounded due to freezing fog.

At least 85 BA flights have been grounded on the first day of the working week as the “flow rate” of arrivals has been reduced because of fog at the UK’s busiest airport, which is also experiencing severe cold – with a temperature of minus 8C.

Links with Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Milan Malpensa, Paris CDG and Stockholm are seeing multiple cancellations. One long-haul departure, to Miami, has been grounded due to weather.

Read the full story:

Heathrow Airport hit by mass flight cancellations as freezing fog sweeps UK

There is a yellow weather warning for freezing fog across England

Simon Calder23 January 2023 09:44
1674466895

Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s Heathrow liveblog. We’ll be sharing all the latest updates on flight delays and cancellations throughout the day.

Helen Coffey23 January 2023 09:41

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in