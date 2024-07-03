How to reach Heathrow airport with all trains cancelled

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Britain’s busiest airport, London Heathrow, is disconnected from the national rail network.

Passengers relying on the Heathrow Express or Elizabeth Line have been forced to change their plans, after the tunnel linking the airport with the Great Western Railway main line was closed “for safety reasons”.

According to National Rail, “there is a problem with the ventilation system in Heathrow tunnels which means trains cannot run on this line until engineers have resolved the issue.”

Passengers are being told to “seek alternative travel methods” to reach or depart Heathrow.

London Underground Piccadilly Line

For most travellers between central London and the airport, the Tube will be the best option. The London Underground is slower but cheaper than the train option. From Piccadilly Circus to Heathrow takes around 50 minutes.

The main problem is an often-erratic service, as well as the curious one-way circular link to Terminal 4. You may need to change at Hatton Cross, where travel dreams sometimes die given the gaps between services.

Other options depend on the terminal you are aiming for.

Terminal 2/3

This pair of terminals occupies the central area, where the bus station is located. The fastest alternative travel from the centre of London is on the Elizabeth Line to Hayes & Harlington, although these services are also being disrupted by the tunnel closure. Immediately outside Hayes & Harlington station is the stop for the fast and frequent SL9 bus, which takes 22 minutes to reach the central bus station.

National Express coaches run between Victoria Coach Station and the central bus station at Heathrow.

Terminal 4

Anyone with a bit of time to spare and limited baggage can enjoy something of a nature ramble by taking a fast(-ish) train from London Waterloo to Feltham and walking from there; at a brisk pace, it takes half-an-hour. If you are in more of a hurry, get a cab or Uber for the last leg.

Terminal 5

West Drayton is the Elizabeth Line station to aim for. Follow the signs for the 423 bus, which takes about 20 minutes to reach Terminal 5. Again, time is against you, take a cab or Uber.

From London Waterloo, you could take a train to Staines and a taxi from there.

National Express coaches run between Victoria Coach Station and Heathrow Terminal 5.