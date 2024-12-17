Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The main ferry connection between Great Britain and Ireland will remain closed until 15 January at the earliest, after the port of Holyhead suffered damage during a storm earlier this month.

The weeks-long shutdown of the link between Holyhead and Dublin will wreck the plans of tens of thousands of Christmas travellers hoping to cross the Irish Sea by ferry, as well as disrupting the supply chain of goods across the Irish Sea.

A spokesperson for Holyhead Port said: “We are now able to provide an update on the current closure of the Terminal 3 and Terminal 5 ferry berths at Holyhead Port.

“Regrettably, both terminals will need to remain closed until Wednesday 15 January 2025 at the earliest. Our current priority is to establish when Terminal 5 can be re-opened safely, to resume ferry services.

“This follows two incidents affecting the Terminal 3 berth on Friday 6 December and Saturday 7 December, resulting in part of the structure collapsing and rendering it unusable.

“Whilst we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we are taking the decision now to keep the ferry berths closed until 15 January at the earliest to provide certainty for passengers, freight customers and ferry operators and allow them to make alternative arrangements ahead of one of the busiest times of the year.

“We understand the closure of the ferry terminals has had a significant impact on trade, passengers and port customers. We are sorry for the disruption this has caused. The safety of our colleagues and customers is our first priority and we will only permit ferry services to recommence once we are sure it is safe to do so. “

Normally Stena Line and Irish Ferries have four daily ferries each way between the Anglesey and the Irish capital. Hundreds of motorists and foot passengers use the link each day, with “Rail & Sail” fares offered from stations in Wales, England and Scotland to Dublin.

Fares on Ryanair flights from the UK to Dublin have soared, with the hour-long hop from London Gatwick to the Irish capital currently selling at £501 for the 5.45pm departure on Friday 20 December.

Holyhead-Dublin is also the main freight connection between Great Britain and the Republic.

Sailings from Birkenhead to Dublin continue, as do the southern routes between Pembroke and Fishguard in southwest Wales and the Irish port of Rosslare.

A new link has been added from Fishguard to Dublin, but this takes twice as long as the ferry from Holyhead.

A spokesperson for Stena Line said: “Stena Line is offering sailings for passengers and freight from Dublin to ports in Birkenhead and Fishguard. In addition, a new freight route from Dublin to Heysham has been added to assist continuity of trade flows. The company has also added additional sailings on the Belfast-Cairnryan route this weekend. Currently there is limited availability on the Belfast-Liverpool and Rosslare-Fishguard routes.

“Stena Line would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and assure customers that the company is doing everything in its power to mitigate the effects of the closure on passenger and freight traffic.”