Hong Kong hopes to lure back foreign visitors with ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign

Hong Kong is launching a global campaign called “Hello Hong Kong” in a bid to lure back foreign visitors.

The Special Administrative Region implemented strict Covid controls at the beginning of 2020, closing its borders when its first local lockdown was enforced.

But Hong Kong’s Tourism Board announced this week that the amber code would be removed for inbound travellers from 14 December. This marks the first time these travel restrictions have been fully lifted since January 2020.

In a press release, Dr Pang Yiu-kai, Chairman of Hong Kong Tourism Board, said: “The new arrangements mark the opening of the tourism doors of Hong Kong. Upon fulfilling the vaccination and COVID-19 test requirements, visitors can now enjoy Hong Kong’s full range of diverse and exciting experiences, including our culinary offerings.”

Hotel quarantine will no longer be required for inbound travellers from overseas or Taiwan, and full vaccinated tourists will alson be given a Provisional Vaccine Pass.

As reported by Globe News Wire, the “Hello Hong Kong” initiative will focus on a three-part strategy.

After rolling out the campaign globally, visitors will be presented with hospitality treats and a range of offers.

Finally, the Tourism Board plans to organise and stage a series of events in Hong Kong, with more than 200 already confirmed for 2023.

Visitor numbers were substantially affected by these travel restrictions amid the pandemic and Statista.com reports: “In 2021, the number of international visitor arrivals to Hong Kong reached approximately 91,400. This was a significant decrease from around 56 million in 2019, mainly caused by the global spread of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Additionally, official figures by PartnerNet show visitors from places categorised as long haul – which includes the UK, USA, France, Germany and Australia – had dropped by 97 per cent in November 2021 compared to the year before. These statistics show this number increased by 375% in October 2022, with 36,528 visitors recorded over the course of 2022 versus 7, 685 during 2021.

“Hello Hong Kong” is a campaign the Hong Kong Tourism Board hopes will help boost these recovering visitor figures further.