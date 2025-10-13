The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Holidaymakers’ horror as human foot washes up on Ibiza beach
A beachgoer found the human appendage on the shore of a popular Ibiza beach
Holidaymakers were left shocked after the discovery of a human foot that had washed up on a popular tourist beach in Ibiza last week, local reports say.
The foot was found by a beachgoer who was taking a morning walk on Playa d’en Bossa on Friday 10 October. They quickly alerted authorities after holding it back on the shore with a stick so it did not get washed away again by the waves.
Plata d’en Bossa is a popular resort found just outside the centre of Ibiza town, known for its long sandy stretch backed by lively nightclubs and hotels.
The foot is thought to have washed up on the beach after stormy weather caused by Storm Alice hit Ibiza and the rest of the Balearic Islands over the past few days, local reports such as Diario de Ibiza suggest.
By 8am, several national police patrols were deployed to the area, clearing crowds and blocking off the promenade as they investigated the human body part.
Witnesses to the investigation include guests staying at the nearby four-star Hotel Vibra Algarb on the seafront, as well as those heading to the hotel’s gym.
Forensic experts arrived at 9am to examine and recover the foot. Images obtained by The Sun show authorities on the shoreline as they investigate how and why the foot had appeared on the beach.
The discovery comes after a separate incident last Tuesday 7 October, when the Civil Guard said a body was spotted floating two miles off the bay of Talamanca, according to local news outlet Periódico de Ibiza y Formentera.
Maritime Rescue recovered the body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition, and transported it to the port of Ibiza, the outlet added.
Storm Alice has also caused chaos for tourists elsewhere in Ibiza, as a rainfall has led to the airport being flooded, flights being cancelled, and roads being submerged over the weekend.
This is not the first time that appendages have been found washed up on coastlines over the past year.
In June, a human leg was discovered on Prestwick beach in South Ayrshire, with police stating that the remains belonged to a missing person from outside Scotland.
Meanwhile, in December 2024, a beachgoer also discovered part of a human leg washed up along the rocks of a Southern California beach on Christmas morning.
The human body part was found on a beach trail near the Palos Verdes Estates. A cadaver dog searched the area but did not find any other remains.
The Independent has contacted the Spanish National Police and the Ibiza Island Council for comment.
