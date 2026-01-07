Iberia flight ‘double diversion’ lands Paris passengers in Luton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On a day of severe disruption at some key European airports, perhaps the unluckiest passengers of the day are those aboard Iberia flight IB569 from Madrid to Paris Orly – which made a double-divert before finally ending up in Luton.

The Airbus A321 with around 200 people on board took off from the Spanish capital at 6.57am GMT for what should have been a two-hour flight to Orly airport in Paris. After 96 minutes it entered a holding pattern southwest of the French capital.

Snow at Paris Orly has caused dozens of diversions. Many flights, including long-haul arrivals from the Caribbean, diverted to more southerly airports – particularly Lyon and Marseille, but also Toulouse, Bordeaux and Basel. They were unable to divert to Paris CDG because of restrictions on movements at the leading French airport.

The pilots on IB569 decided to divert to London Heathrow, where Iberia has a significant presence – as does its budget offshoot, Vueling. Managing the disruption should have been straightforward.

But the jet was instructed to hold over the Biggin Hill beacon in Kent, which it did for 45 minutes. Eventually the Airbus, running short of fuel, diverted north to Luton to avoid running short of fuel. The plane finally landed at the Bedfordshire airport at 10.36am. It left the passengers 250 miles from their intended destination.

Passengers keen to enjoy the sights of Luton may face problems because they will not have the electronic travel authorisation (ETA) required of all foreign arrivals in the UK except Irish citizens. But anyone who is allowed to leave the aircraft and get through UK Border Control will be able to visit sights such as the Wardown House Museum and Gallery, as well as shopping in the Luton Point mall – the Bedfordshire equivalent of the Rue Saint-Honore in Paris.

It is likely the plane will refuel and either make another attempt to reach Paris, or fly back to Madrid.

The Independent has asked Iberia to comment.

Read more: Investigation launched after private jet slides off London airport runway