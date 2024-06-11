Woman walks more than two hours to Iceland airport to avoid $200 taxi charge

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has shocked the internet after revealing that she walked more than two hours, with her suitcase in tow, to an airport in Iceland.

TikTok user Macey Jane (@therealmaceyjane) recently went viral on the platform when she shared a video of her two-and-a-half hour trek to the airport by foot. “When there is no public transport to the airport in Iceland at 5am and a taxi is €200 ($214 USD) so you walk 2.5 hours to the airport with your suitcase,” Macey wrote over the video, which has been viewed more than two million times since it was posted last week.

In the clip, Macey was seen rolling her wheeled suitcase across a deserted road in rural Iceland, seemingly on her way to Keflavík International Airport in the southwest region of the country. The Australia native, who shares travel content on TikTok, was bundled up in a black puffer jacket and a cream-colored wool beanie as she made her journey solo.

“This will be a good dinner table story one day,” Macey captioned the viral TikTok.

Unsurprisingly, many viewers were stunned that Macey walked more than two hours to the airport in order to save money on an expensive taxi ride. Some people in the comments section questioned why there was no public transportation available at the time, such as Flybus Airport Transfer.

The bus offers pick-up and drop-off from Keflavik Airport to Reykjavik City Center or nearby hotels, with tickets starting at 3.99 Iceland Krona. “From where in Iceland? We taxied from Reykjavik in March and it was barely €25,” one TikToker wrote in the comments. “I’m not buying €200.”

However, some TikTok users pointed out that Macey may not have been close to a pick-up location, as she jokingly commented: “If you blink hard enough it’s actually just a hot girl walk at -3 degrees and with a suitcase.”

Meanwhile, others shared exactly how they would’ve handled the lack of public transportation to the airport during the early hours of the morning.

“I got to the airport the night before and just slept there,” one TikTok user shared, to which Macey replied: “So smart I should have done this.”

“I paid my Airbnb hosts extra for a ride to the airport at like 5am,” another person said, as Macey wrote back: “Hahaha I did try this but they didn’t seem keen.”

Macey later shared more footage from her two-and-a-half walk to the airport, as she took followers along for the ride. She explained in the minute-long clip that she began her walk to the airport at 4,30am because there was “no public transport” for another four hours.

While the TikToker initially joked that she “could die” during her walk to the airport, she noted that much of her route was “a little rural” and deserted.

“You know what, hopefully I get lots of kudos on this walk on Strava,” Macey quipped, in reference to the app that tracks physical exercise.

She ultimately reached her final destination, capturing her arrival to the airport parking lot. Macey arrived just in time too, as she shared that it had just started to snow.

“I made it,” she triumphantly exclaimed at the end of the video.