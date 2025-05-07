The airlines forced to cancel flights after India’s airstrike on Pakistan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Several airlines, including United Airlines and Korean Air, were forced to reroute or cancel flights on Wednesday after India launched an attack on Pakistan, prompting the closure of around a dozen Indian airports and raising concerns of escalating tensions.

The attack on Pakistani Kashmir came in response to a militant attack in Indian Kashmir last month that left 26 people dead. Pakistan claimed to have shot down five Indian fighter jets during the engagement. Flight tracking websites revealed a significant backlog of aircraft diverted over Oman, the UAE, and Kuwait, indicating potential airspace congestion in the region.

Authorities in Pakistan said 57 international flights were in the country's airspace when India struck. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office said India's action "caused grave danger to commercial airlines" belonging to Gulf countries and "endangered lives".

India's civil aviation ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Pakistan's remarks.

In the last few days, India and Pakistan had shut their airspaces to each other's airlines. Global airlines like Lufthansa have also been avoiding Pakistan airspace.

open image in gallery Local residents walk through the rubble of a building damaged by suspected Indian missile attack, in Muridke, a town in Pakistan's Punjab province, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) ( AP )

Domestic flights in both countries were also disrupted. Three percent of scheduled flights in India and 17% of scheduled flights in Pakistan were cancelled as of 1030 GMT, according to Flightradar24.

India's top airline IndiGo said it was cancelling 165 flights till Saturday morning. Its shares were down 1.1%. Flights belonging to Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa Air were also cancelled.

Pakistan said its airspace was open following closure after the attacks and that its airports were "fully functional."

Images from FlightRadar24 showed some civilian jets flying over Pakistan airspace but India's northwest continued to be deserted.

open image in gallery Flight Radar shows airspace over Pakistan nearly empty amid flight diversions ( Flight Radar )

The changing airline schedules are set to further complicate operations in the Middle East and South Asia regions for carriers, which are already grappling with the fallout from conflicts in the two regions.

A spokesperson for Dutch airline KLM said it was not flying over Pakistan until further notice. Singapore Airlines said it had stopped flying over Pakistani airspace since May 6.

open image in gallery Activists of Pakistan Markazi Muslim League shout slogans during an anti-India protest rally in Karachi on May 7, 2025. India launched missile strikes against arch-rival Pakistan in the early hours of May 7, two weeks after it blamed Islamabad for a deadly tourist attack on the Indian-run side of the disputed Kashmir. At least 38 deaths were reported, with Islamabad saying 26 civilians were killed by the Indian strikes and firing along the border, and New Delhi adding at least 12 dead from Pakistani shelling. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images) ( AFP/Getty )

Korean Air said it had begun rerouting its Seoul IncheonÃ¢Â€Â“Dubai flights on Wednesday, opting for a southern route that passes over Myanmar, Bangladesh, and India, instead of the previous path through Pakistani airspace.

United Airlines said it had cancelled its flight to Delhi, citing in part "airspace limitations". The U.S. airline operates one direct flight from Newark to New Delhi.

Thai Airways said flights to destinations in Europe and South Asia would be rerouted starting early on Wednesday morning, while Taiwan's China Airlines said flights to and from destinations including London, Frankfurt and Rome had been disrupted.

Flights from India to Europe were also seen taking longer routes. Lufthansa flight LH761 from Delhi to Frankfurt took about half an hour more to reach its destination compared to Tuesday, according to FlightRadar24.

The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines voiced concern over the impact of conflicts on airline operations.

"Apart from cost and operational disruption, there are safety concerns as GPS spoofing interfering with flight operations over conflict zones is one of the highest risks the industry faces," it said in a statement.

GPS spoofing is a malicious technique that manipulates Global Positioning System (GPS) data, which can send commercial airliners off course.