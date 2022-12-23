‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.

The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.

A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.

The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because of you”.

The argument reportedly erupted following an issue about meals served on the flight. According to NTDV, the man had asked for a sandwich and the crew told him they would check if they had one available.

The man allegedly began shouting, which caused a member of the cabin crew to cry.

In the video, the flight attendant can be heard telling the passenger: “Please try to understand, there is a cart and counted meals are uplifted [on the plane].”

As she continues that the crew can only serve what his boarding pass states, he shouts: “Why are you yelling?”

She replies: “I am so sorry sir but you can not talk to the crew like that. I’m literally listening to you with all due respect, but you have to respect the crew as well.”

Later he asks the woman: “Why are you yelling? Why are you yelling? Shut up.”

She responds: “You shut up!”

The argument concludes with the crew member telling the man: “I am an employee. I am not your servant.”

She then places a protective face mask around her mouth and nose and leaves along with another flight attendant.

A spokesperson for IndiGo told MailOnline: “We are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December, 2022.

“The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers traveling via a codeshare connection.”