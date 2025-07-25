Is it safe to travel to Thailand and Cambodia? Foreign Office issue updated advice after border clashes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Relations between Thailand and Cambodia have deteriorated over the past week, with the two countries exchanging fire across several disputed border zones on Thursday, 24 July.

The Thai health ministry said 14 civilians and a soldier had been killed in the fighting so far and 46 people wounded. The Cambodian government did not provide any such details but an provincial official in Oddar Meanchey said a civilian had been killed and five wounded.

Tensions have run high between the two countries since a soldier was killed during gunfire in a disputed border area in late May, only to escalate again earlier this week after Thailand accused Cambodia of laying landmines in a disputed territory.

Both countries attract large numbers of tourists each year, with Cambodia’s Angkor Wat temple complex and its capital Phnom Penh major draws, while Thailand sees many visitors in cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai, along with islands such as Phuket and Koh Samui.

While these hotspots are not located near the border clashes, tourists should be aware of the closure of the crossings between the two countries as tensions escalate.

Where have clashes occurred?

Gunfire began early on Thursday morning near the ancient Prasat Ta Moan Thom temple, found along the border between Thailand’s Surin province and Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey. Both sides accused the other of firing the first shots, initiating the attack.

Further clashes were reported near the Prasat Ta Krabey site and along the border separating Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani.

Footage in Thailand showed civilians fleeing explosions and seeking shelter in concrete bunkers.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet claimed Thailand had targeted Cambodian military positions in multiple places. One of Thailand’s six F-16 fighter jets launched an attack, destroying what Thai officials described as a Cambodian military target.

Has the shared border closed?

Thailand has ordered the closure of all the crossings along its 817km border shared with Cambodia, areas of which are undemarcated.

What is the UK government's advice?

In its travel advice for Cambodia, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) confirmed the border’s closure.

“Land borders/crossings between Cambodia and Thailand are temporarily suspended,” it wrote in an update on Thursday. “The line of the international border near the Preah Vihear temple (‘Khaoi Pra Viharn’ in Thai) has been in dispute between Cambodia and Thailand, with occasional clashes between Cambodian and Thai troops.

“There have also been disputes over control of the Ta Moan and Ta Krabey temples, which are close to the Cambodia-Thailand border.

“Take extra care when travelling in this area, and follow the instructions of the local authorities.”

The FCDO travel advice for Thailand says the same about the border crossing, but adds: “Take extra care and stay alert in border areas and follow the instructions of local authorities, especially at tourist destinations such as the Preah Vihear temple, the Ta Kwai temple and the Ta Muen Thom temple.

“There are also unexploded landmines in the border area. Stay on marked paths, especially around Ta Krabey.”

Separately, the FCDO advises against all but essential travel to parts of the south, near the Thailand-Malaysia border, including the Pattani Province, Yala Province, Narathiwat Province and southern Songkhla Province – south of the A43 road between Hat Yai and Sakom, and south of the train line which runs between Hat Yai and Padang Besar.

FCDO also advises against all but essential travel on the Hat Yai to Padang Besar train line that runs through these provinces.

Can I cancel my holiday?

As the FCDO has not warned against non-essential travel to Thailand or Cambodia, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim on your travel insurance due to safety concerns unless government advice changes.

Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

