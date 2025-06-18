One-way flights to return stranded citizens back to Israel from across Europe
Israel's Transportation Ministry has said around 50,000 Israelis are seeking to return to Israel
Israeli airlines have been given the go-ahead by the government to begin repatriation flights for citizens stranded abroad following the recent conflict with Iran.
Tens of thousands of travellers have been affected by the closure of Israeli airspace since Friday, when Israel and Iran exchanged attacks, leading to widespread flight cancellations to Tel Aviv.
El Al Airlines, Israel's flag carrier, has announced plans to operate flights from Larnaca, Athens, Rome, Milan, and Paris on Wednesday. These flights are intended to bring back passengers holding cancelled El Al tickets to Israel.
The airline clarified that while inbound flights will resume, no passenger flights will be departing from Israel at this time. El Al has cancelled all scheduled flights through June 23.
A spokesperson for the airline said: "We understand the difficulty, uncertainty and stress experienced by El Al customers abroad who are seeking to return to Israel, as well as those whose travel plans were disrupted.
"The rescue flights will be operated gradually, and therefore patience is required from El Al customers abroad. We recommend preparing for extended stays and lodging arrangements."
Smaller rival Arkia said it would bring back Israelis from Karpathos in Greece, Larnaca in Cyprus and Tivat in Montenegro.
"Arkia is prepared to operate during any time window approved by the security authorities, including Fridays and Saturdays, and is working with authorities to explore expanding the rescue operation," it said.
Israir ISRG.TA said it would operate three flights for Israelis from Larnaca and Athens and from Varna in Bulgaria on Wednesday, and hoped to offer more soon. It has cancelled both foreign and domestic flights up to June 30.
Israel's Transportation Ministry has said there are as many as 150,000 Israelis abroad, around 50,000 of them seeking to return to Israel.
El Al said that within 90 minutes of opening a portal for passengers seeking to fly home, more than 60,000 people joined an electronic queue to register.
Cruise operator Mano Maritime, whose "Crown Iris" ship carries 2,000 passengers, said it would make two crossings from Cyprus to Israel's Mediterranean port city of Haifa.
Large numbers have converged on Cyprus, the European Union member state closest to Israel. Flights from the coastal city of Larnaca to Tel Aviv take 50 minutes, and boat crossings to the Haifa take about 15 hours.
Foreign carriers have often cancelled flights during Israel's war against Hamas militants in Gaza, leaving El Al, Arkia and Israir to fill the gap for travellers.
