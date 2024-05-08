Front of Boeing 767 scrapes along Istanbul runway after front landing gear failure

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A plane has made a dramatic emergency landing at Istanbul Airport after its front landing gear failed.

A video on social media showed the Boeing 767 belonging to FedEx Express using the back landing gear and then dipping its nose with the front portion of the fuselage.

The front landing gear did not deploy and managed to stay on the runway, Turkey’s transport ministry said, adding that there were no casualties.

Video footage showed sparks flying and smoke billowing as the front end of the plane scraped along the runway before being doused with firefighting foam.

The Boeing 767 aircraft, flying from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, informed the traffic control tower at Istanbul Airport that its landing gear failed to open and it landed with guidance from the tower, the ministry said in its statement.

Airport rescue and fire fighting teams made necessary preparations on the runway before landing, and no one was injured, the ministry also said, without giving a reason for the failure.

The runway where the cargo plane landed has been temporarily closed to air traffic, but traffic on the other runways at the airport was continuing without any interruption, the airport operator IGA said.

A Boeing 767 passenger aircraft of Delta airlines arrives at JFK International Airport in New York as the Manhattan skyline looms in the background on February 7, 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The news comes a week after an emergency slide that fell off a Delta flight shortly after takeoff from the JFK Airport reportedly washed up outside the beach house of a lawyer whose firm is suing Boeing over safety issues.

Jake Bissell-Linsk, a New York attorney whose firm is taking legal action against Boeing after an Alaska Airlines plane lost a door plug midair in January, said he was surprised when he saw the slide outside his oceanfront home in Belle Harbor Queens on Sunday.

“We are right on the beach and I saw it was sitting on the breakers,” Mr Bissell-Linsk told the New York Post. “I didn’t want to touch it but I got close enough to get a close look at it,” he said after he found the deflated yellow slide at his Atlantic Ocean facing home, six miles southeast of JFK Airport.

“Our case is all about safety issues at Boeing, and this slide is literally right in front of my house.”

Confirming the find, the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation told the New York Times that the airlines recovered “a large piece of debris” near Beach 131st Street in Belle Harbort.