Italy tightens vaccine rules for travellers

Covid vaccinations now allow access to Italian hotels, restaurants and public transport - but only if the most recent jab is no more than six months old.

New rules in Italy will remain in place until at least 15 March.

The UK is on Italy’s “List D” along with the US, Canada, Japan, Australia and other countries regarded as medium risk.

British visitors who have been double jabbed (or had a single dose of the Janssen vaccine) are able to enter Italy on production of proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test result. The government in Rome simply asks for: “Completion of the full vaccination cycle with an EMA-approved vaccine.”

But to access venues without further testing, travellers must be able to prove that their last jab – whether part of the initial immunisation or a booster – was no more than six months ago.

NHS certification of Covid vaccination is accepted as equivalent to the “Super Green Pass” that is required for entry to most public venues.

The foreign ministry in Rome says: “The validity of the Green Pass or equivalent certificate issued following complete vaccination is reduced to six months.”

The latest Foreign Office travel advice for Italy says: “From 1 February you must have had your final vaccine within 180 days for your vaccination certificate to be valid when visiting Italy.” The rule is actually six months, which will typically be 184 days.

All British visitors to Italy must take a lateral flow (rapid antigen) test in the 24 hours before arrival – or a slower, more expensive PCR within 48 hours.

Tests must be taken by all arrivals aged seven or over.

Unvaccinated travellers must quarantine for five days and can leave self-isolation after that only with a negative test result.

Travellers must complete a digital passenger locator form, known as the dPLF, in advance of travel.

The Foreign Office says: “All arrivals from the UK into Sicily will need to undertake a rapid lateral flow test on arrival (administered by the local health authorities free of charge).”

Under 18s can enter Italy quarantine-free without vaccination if they are travelling with a fully vaccinated parent. But children aged 12 or over will need the equivalent to a Green Pass in order to access venues.

The rules also apply if the traveller has been in a List D country, including the UK, at any time in the previous 14 days.

Admission rules do not apply to “anyone using private means to transit through the Italian territory for a period not exceeding 36 hours”.