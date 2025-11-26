Italy introduces mandatory helmet law for all skiers and snowboarders

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italy has introduced a mandatory helmet law for all skiers and snowboarders.

The rule, which came into effect on 1 November ahead of this year’s ski season, requires all users of Italy’s pistes to wear a CE-certified helmet – the “Conformité Européenne” – which complies with EU health and safety standards.

The new mandate aims to reduce serious head injuries in the wake of growing concern over winter sports safety.

Those who fail to adhere to the rule could risk a fine of up to €200 (£175) and a suspension of their lift pass.

The new ruling makes Italy the first European country to impose such a mandate.

North Korea is the only other country which is cited as having a similar rule.

“We believe 95 per cent of people already wear helmets,” Diego Clara of Dolomiti Superski said in a statement.

“We are communicating this widely,” added Clara.

CE certified helmets come in two protection classes: Class A and Class B.

Class A helmets include ear protection and are generally considered safer, while Class B helmets offer protection, but do not protect the ears.

Both are acceptable under the new law.

In addition to the new safety mandate, anyone using a ski resort in Italy will be required to have valid third-party liability insurance cover.

Skiers and snowboarders should also be aware of a blood-alcohol limit of 0.5 per mile, where skiing or snowboarding under the influence of drugs is prohibited.

The news comes ahead of February’s Winter Olympics.

The opening ceremony will take place in Milan, while snow and ice sports will be hosted in the mountains and surrounding areas, centring on Cortina d'Ampezzo.

