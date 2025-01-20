Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After analysing the snowfall, quality of mountain runs and apres-ski vibes to choose your ideal spot to strap on skis this winter, it’s time to consider which winter sports travel insurance is best suited to keep you safe as you reach new altitudes.

Whether resorts without snow, slips causing broken bones, or unpredictable avalanches, plenty can go wrong on the pistes and it’s always best to travel prepared.

In the event a ski pole slips through a cable car into the abyss – a not unlikely affair with small children – pistes are closed or lift passes are misplaced, having the right insurance to hire replacement equipment and receive financial compensation to tackle cancellations and medical costs is the key to smooth skiing.

Here are the best providers with which to purchase your winter sports travel insurance policies, allowing you to protect yourself before this season’s ski holiday.

open image in gallery Lack of snow, broken bones and avalanches can wreak havoc on a skiing holiday ( Getty Images )

FAQs

Do I need insurance for a ski holiday?

Yes – many standard travel insurance policies will not allow you to claim for accidents while taking part in winter sports if you have not taken out specific cover for medical expenses, equipment and piste closures before your ski holiday.

Will I be insured if I ski off-piste?

Several winter sports insurance providers cover off-piste skiing provided you are with a qualified guide and remain on recognised runs – check with your provider to see if off-piste skiing is included in your policy.

Should I get an annual or one-trip policy?

Annual policies tend to provide 21-31 days of winter sports cover, which might work best for avid skiers hitting the slopes every season, whereas a one-trip winter sports extension policy could be better suited to cover a one-off week on the pistes.

Will I be insured if I ski while drunk?

No. You risk your insurance cover being invalid if you injure yourself, your equipment or others while skiing intoxicated with impaired judgement and reaction times or you are not wearing a helmet.

open image in gallery Apres-ski often means cutting loose while still in your ski boots ( Getty Images )

NFU Mutual

Ski equipment cover: £500

Piste closures: £500

Medical expenses: £5 million

Lost lift pass: £500

NFU Mutual offers winter sports cover for you and your equipment for up to 30 days as an add-on to their standard travel insurance policies. Activities covered include piste skiing, sledging, monoskiing and snowshoeing. Reasonable extra accommodation and transport expenses in the event of avalanche delays are also insured under the policy.

Admiral Gold

Ski equipment cover: £750

Piste closures: £200

Medical expenses: £15 million

Lost lift pass: £250 per week

Admiral Gold features winter sports insurance from just £25 as part of its upgrade package. Cancellation cover and piste closures are included for a maximum of 21 days of winter sports in the annual gold cover and the policy will pay out £300 in the event of an avalanche. Off-piste skiing is also included provided you “go with a qualified guide or instructor and remain on recognised paths”.

Barclays

Ski equipment cover: £500

Piste closures: £300

Medical expenses: £10 million

Lost lift pass: £250

Barclays offers winter sports cover (excluding freestyle skiing or snowboarding) for 31 days a year, and skiing equipment and piste closures are part of its standard travel insurance policies. The insurance covers emergency rescue services and you can claim back up to £200 for delays should there be an avalanche.

Virgin Money

Ski equipment cover: £750

Piste closures: £400

Medical expenses: £15 million

Lost lift pass: £500

Virgin Money provides single and multi-trip winter sports insurance for theft or damage to ski equipment, emergency medical treatment caused by skiing slip-ups, and piste closures. Silver policyholders can also claim up to £400 if their arrival at a ski resort is delayed by an avalanche.

Nationwide FlexPlus

Ski equipment cover: £500

Piste closures: £300

Medical expenses: £10 million

Lost lift pass: £250

Nationwide’s FlexPlus travel insurance features cover for accidents, needing medical help on the slopes, lost or stolen ski equipment and piste or avalanche closures that cause delays or a cancellation of your snow-capped holiday. All FlexPlus current account holders are automatically covered with the travel insurance.

Staysure Signature

Ski equipment cover: £500

Piste closures: £200

Medical expenses: Unlimited

Lost lift pass: £250

With Staysure Signature, 28 days of winter sports cover are included in “signature” policies, but you can add winter sports travel insurance to other policies for 11 sports (such as skiing, snowshoeing and ice-skating), unused ski-school fees and up to £160 back if you encounter avalanche delays.

Covered 2Go

Ski equipment cover: £1,000

Piste closures: £500

Medical expenses: £10 million

Lost lift pass: £500

Covered 2Go offers a winter sports travel insurance extension to gold and platinum coverage, including personal liability in case you injure someone else, and there’s up to £500 compensation available in the event of avalanche delays. The winter sports policy also covers guided skiing off-piste, ice-skating and tobogganing – but you must be wearing a helmet and skiing sober for your policy to be valid.

