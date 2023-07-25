Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It won’t be long before the ski season is upon us again, typically kicking off from late November and running until as late as May in some high-altitude European and North American resorts.

While the UK is home to more than its fair share of snow-loving skiers and snowboarders, it can be a pricey pursuit. Lift passes, equipment hire and lessons can quickly add up, on top of the regular holiday costs of accommodation, travel and food and drink.

However, whether you’re looking to plan a trip with friends, family or your other half, there are budget ski breaks available if you know where to look.

From varied terrain in Chamonix to family-friendly resorts in Austria and vibrant apres-ski in Andorra, we’ve compiled some of the best deals that combine flights and accommodation, ranging from under £400. They include hotels with half-board options, as well as cheaper self-catering accommodation too.

Keep reading for cheap ski holidays in Europe booking now for 2023/24.

Read more about skiing holidays:

Les Deux Alpes, France

This high-altitude resort features a skiable glacier (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Popular French ski resort Les Deux Alpes has the largest glacier slope in Europe. The high-altitude ski area offers 200km of varied pistes, while advanced skiers seeking some serious off-piste terrain can head to nearby cult freeriding resort La Grave. Skiworld is offering seven nights at Multi Residences 1650 apartments for four people from £384pp, self-catering, including return flights from Birmingham and transfers, departing 6 January 2024.

Book now

Serre Chevalier, France

You’ll find 250km of on-piste terrain at Serre Chevalier (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Serre Chevalier in southeast France boasts 250km of runs, with 80 per cent of its north-facing, snowsure slopes set over 2,000m. The ski resort is near the Italian border at the crossroads of five preserved Alpine valleys. Inghams has seven-night packages to Aquisana Apartments in Villeneuve, which includes access to an indoor pool and is just a five-minute walk from nearby bars and restaurants. From £442pp, self catering, based on six sharing an apartment, including return flights from London Luton and transfers, departing 6 January 2024.

Book now

Chamonix, France

Chamonix is one of the most famous ski resorts in the Alps (Getty Images)

Popular resort Chamonix sits at the base of Mont Blanc, the highest peak in Europe at 4,809m. This mountain town in the French Alps has several ski areas, and its season runs from December to May. British Airways is offering a seven-night stay at RockyPop Hotel in Chamonix for £428.50pp, room only, including return flights from London Gatwick and transfers, departing 13 January.

Book now

Arinsal, Andorra

This village is part of the Vallnord ski area (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Arinsal is one of the three resorts in Andorra that make up the Vallnord ski area (along with Pal and Ordino-Arcalis), which offers 63km of slopes in total, best-suited to beginners and intermediates. The village has a vibrant apres-ski scene. Crystal Ski Holidays has seven nights at the four-star Hotel St Gothard in Arinsal from £587pp, half-board, including return flights from Manchester and transfers, departing 17 December. There’s also a buy one lift pass, get one free deal available.

Book now

El Tarter, Andorra

This ski centre has an altitude of 1800m and 210km of terrain (Getty Images)

Andorra’s El Tarter ski resort gives access to the 210km Grandvalira area. While there are plenty of family-friendly and intermediate slopes, the resort is home to the El Tarter snowpark, where freestylers can practise their tricks, plus an FIS-approved downhill run, the Àliga. Neilson is offering a seven-night holiday to Chalet Motxo for £699pp, chalet board, including return flights departing London Gatwick on 7 January 2024, transfers and ski coaching.

Book now

The ski resort of Borovets is 1,390m above sea level (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Borovets is a ski resort in southwest Bulgaria, offering 52km of pistes. It’s set among the mountains in Rila National Park at an altitude of 1,390m, and is best-suited to beginners keen to bone up on technique (rather than adventurous intermediates). Loveholidays.com has a seven-night trip to budget hotel Samokov for £384pp, B&B, including return flights from Bristol Airport, departing 24 February.

Book now

The resort of Ischgl has a buzzing apres ski atmosphere (Getty Images)

The Austrian resort of Ischgl is known for its snowsure, high-altitude slopes and buzzing apres-ski. There’s 239km of slopes to explore via a comprehensive lift system, featuring 45 lifts and cable cars. Plus, it’s also linked across the border to the Swiss ski resort of Samnaun. Snowtrex is offering four nights at Apart Fliana, sleeping six, from £307pp, self catering. The price for 26 November departures includes lift passes but excludes flights and transfers; the nearest airport is Innsbruck.

Book now

Serfaus, Austria

The Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis skiing region is set amongst the Austrian Alps (Getty Images)

Serfaus village is part of the Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis ski area in the Austrian Alps, which offers 124km of slopes. This family-friendly resort has 30km of cross-country ski trails, including eight routes at high altitude. Sunweb is offering a seven-night self-catering holiday at Vaya St. Zeno Lodge, sleeping four, from £676pp, including return flights from Luton, departing 10 December.

Book now

Kranjska Gora, Slovenia

This Alpine ski resort has an altitude of 1,291m (Getty Images)

Kranjska Gora in northwest Slovenia has a small ski area of 30km and 22 ski lifts, with slopes best suited to intermediates. Crystal Ski Holidays offers seven nights, half-board, at the Hotel Kompas from £823pp, including return flights from East Midlands airport and transfers, departing 23 December.

Book now

The Swiss village’s ski resort overlooks the Rhone River valley (Getty Images)

Swiss village Crans-Montana is home to a ski area overlooking the Rhone River valley. The area offers 140km of slopes suitable for all levels of skier and snowboarder. There are also cross-country trails and a snow park. We Ski is offering seven nights at Yuca B apartments, self-catering, for £756pp, including return flights from Birmingham and transfers, departing 20 January.

Book now

Read more of our best Europe hotel reviews.