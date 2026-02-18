Jet2 bans two passengers for life after ‘appalling behaviour’ on flight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two Jet2 passengers have been banned from the airline for life following a mid-air brawl on a Manchester-bound flight.

Flight LS896 from Antalya, Turkey to Manchester was forced to divert to Brussels on Thursday evening after “appalling behaviour” from two disruptive travellers.

Footage shared on social media shows the two men shouting and fighting in the aisle as fellow travellers attempt to separate them.

The flight departed from Terminal 2 at Antalya airport at around 6.11pm local time, landing in Brussels three hours and 40 minutes into the almost five-hour flight.

Police arrested the passengers in the Belgian capital before the Boeing 737-800 aircraft could continue its onward journey to the UK.

The airline confirmed that the passengers will be banned from flying with Jet2 for life, adding that the carrier will “vigorously pursue them” to recover the diversion costs.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “As a family-friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive passenger behaviour, and we are very sorry that other customers and our colleagues onboard had to experience this too.”

The Halle-Vilvoorde public prosecutor's office is investigating the disruptive passengers for intentional assault and battery, reported BBC News.

It’s not the first aircraft to divert due to passenger disruption this year.

In January, an American Airlines flight to Ecuador was forced to return to the US after the crew declared an in-flight emergency.

Flight AA2259 from Miami to Quito, Ecuador, issued a squawk 7700 alert, the signal for a general emergency, on 31 January.

American Airlines said a “disruptive customer” in the cabin was behind the Ecuador-bound flight’s diversion.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 made a U-turn over Cuba to its departure airport mid-way through a four-hour journey to the Ecuadorian capital.

A spokesperson for American Airlines told The Independent: “On Jan. 31, American Airlines flight 2259 with service from Miami (MIA) to Quito, Ecuador (UIO) returned to MIA and was met by law enforcement upon arrival due to a disruptive customer.”

