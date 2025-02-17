Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A passenger has died after experiencing a medical problem on a flight that was travelling from Tenerife to Nottingham, forcing the plane to be diverted to Santiago-Rosalía de Castro Airport in Galicia.

Flight LS676 was flying from Tenerife South Airport on Friday 14 February, departing just after 3pm for a four-hour flight to Nottingham East Midlands Airport, flight tracking data shows.

However, the Boeing 737 was diverted to Santiago-Rosalía de Castro Airport in mainland Spain after the flight crew reported that a passenger had serious medical problems, local Tenerife publication Diario de Avisos said.

An ambulance was dispatched to the terminal and its medical staff confirmed the death of a man around 70 years of age, the outlet reported.

The identity of the deceased passenger has yet to be confirmed and it is unclear if the passenger died before or after landing.

In a statement to The Independent, Jet2 confirmed the diversion and the passing of one of its passengers.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight LS676 from Tenerife to East Midlands Airport diverted to Santiago de Compostela on Friday 14 February due to a customer requiring urgent medical attention.

“Sadly, we can confirm that the customer has passed away and we would like to extend our deepest sympathies to their family and friends at this difficult time.”

The diversion comes months after an incident occurred on a Jet2 flight from Bulgaria to Liverpool when another passenger died after falling ill.

The plane landed in Cologne, Germany, in September 2024 following the man requiring medical assistance during the flight.

Crew members declared an emergency after a man suffered a cardiac arrest, with efforts made on board to try and resuscitate him.

A medical team met the plane when it landed in Cologne.

More recently, a Jet2 plane travelling from Glasgow to Rome did not make it far out of the UK when it made a U-turn and an unexpected landing at London Stansted.

The plane was forced to make an emergency diversion after travelling just past Paris, returning to the UK due to a “minor fault indication”.

The airline said the aircraft landed safely and customers were transferred onto a replacement aircraft to continue their journey.

