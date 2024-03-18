Jet2 tells tourists to expect ‘extended wait times’ at major Spanish airport

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jet2 Holidays has warned holidaymakers of “extended wait times” and terminal changes due to ongoing maintenance work at Majorca (Palma) Airport.

On Sunday night updated advice hinted at the possibility of long immigration queues for travellers leaving or arriving at the popular Spanish island.

The latest travel information on the Jet2 website reads: “There is currently maintenance work taking place at Majorca (Palma) Airport. We are working with the airport to ensure that any disruption to your airport experience will be kept to a minimum.

“Due to this ongoing work you may be waiting slightly longer than normal to clear immigration in both departures and arrivals, our friendly Customer Helpers will be on hand to help.”

“We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding should you experience an extended wait time, which is beyond our control,” the airline added.

As Spain’s third busiest airport by footfall – following Madrid and Barcelona – and Majorca’s only aviation hub, the maintenance work could impact millions of passengers due to depart or arrive at the Balearic Island.

In January, data from AirHelp revealed that a third of UK air passengers had suffered delays or cancellations when flying in 2023.

Data from the passenger rights organisation found that 34 per cent of the 131 million passengers travelling last year were held up, with 3.8 million people having their flights cancelled altogether.

London Gatwick was ranked the worst offender when it came to disruption, with 42 per cent of passengers affected, while London Stansted came in a close second with a 39 per cent disruption rate. The most punctual airport was Durham Tees Valley Airport, where just 19 per cent of flights were disrupted.