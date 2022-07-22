Jump to content
<p>Alex's comparison of the advertised and real sandwich</p>

Alex’s comparison of the advertised and real sandwich

(TikTok/AlexHolowko0)

Man slams ‘shocking’ airline sandwich served onboard Jet2 flight

Passenger was not impressed with the budget carrier’s catering skills

Lucy Thackray
Friday 22 July 2022 09:44
Comments

A Jet2 passenger has shared his disappointment with a sandwich served to him on a recent flight, calling it “shocking”.

Alex Holowko took to TikTok to do an “expectation versus reality” comparison between the airline’s food marketing and the actual product he was given.

“The harsh reality of airline food,” he titled the video.

“I flew from Scotland to Madeira with Jet2 and this is the food they served me during the flight...” Alex writes.

“A very accurate representation... This is what I thought it would look like,” he continues, showing footage of a glossy advertisement for a subway-style roll, bursting with scrambled egg and tomato filling.

“The shocking reality,” he adds, showing a near-empty long roll, with a vanishingly thin layer of scrambled egg and a few scraps of cooked tomato.

“What the hell?” he captions the video, grimacing at the camera from his plane seat.

Not everybody was sympathetic to his complaint.

“What do you expect it’s a budget airline,” commented one follower, Ben.

“That’s why I think it’s best sometimes just to grab a meal deal from the airport to take on with you,” commented another, Rachel.

Some even leapt to Jet2’s defence, with one person writing: “I always get a cheese and ham toasty when I’m on a flight (Jet2) and its actually really good.”

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “We’re proud to deliver an award-winning experience from the moment people start their holidays with us, including our in-flight food and drinks.

“Our in-flight meals and sandwiches consistently receive great feedback from customers, so we’d like to apologise to the customer for any inconvenience caused on this isolated occasion. We will look into this with our supplier.”

Mr Holowko is not the first passenger to expose an airline’s less than generous catering.

In May a disappointed easyJet passenger shared a clip of what he claims was “the worst airline food and advertising” he’d ever seen.

Meanwhile, last August, a photo of “the world’s saddest bacon sandwich” on a Ryanair service attracted criticism of the airline’s inflight catering, with one viewer saying “Oh my God, I gasped in horror”.

In 2020 one man was so offended by the quality of his airline food that he rang the UK Foreign Office to complain – and ask if it could change him to a different airline for his return journey.

