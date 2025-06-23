JetBlue cancels all services to major vacation destination

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JetBlue has announced that by September 2 it will have withdrawn all services to Miami.

This major vacation destination is currently served by one to two daily JetBlue flights from Boston.

However, the carrier admitted that the route is being axed because it has become unprofitable.

JetBlue will still serve Florida, though, with flights available to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach from multiple destinations including Boston, Philadelphia, New York and Los Angeles.

The airline said in a statement: "We continually evaluate how our network is performing and make changes as needed.

"To free aircraft for new routes, we've recently made the decision to end a small number of unprofitable flights including between Boston and Miami. We will continue to serve Boston from our nearby focus city of Fort Lauderdale as well as West Palm Beach.

open image in gallery JetBlue has announced that by September 2 it will have withdrawn all services to Miami ( Getty Images )

"Customers booked on affected flights will have the option to fly via Fort Lauderdale or receive a full refund to their original form of payment."

The Boston operation is the last remaining JetBlue flight to Miami, with the carrier at one point also flying to the hotspot from four other hubs — Newark Liberty in New Jersey, Bradley International in Connecticut, JFK Airport in New York City and Los Angeles.

The Boston service began in 2021 to capitalize on a post-pandemic uptick in leisure travelers visiting Miami.

The cutting of this service comes as the carrier revealed a 42 percent drop in share value this year and a reduction in the number of flights operating to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

One reason for the scaling back of operations is that Americans have reined in their travel spending in the face of economic uncertainty stirred up by President Trump's tariffs.

The airline’s CEO, Joanna Geraghty, informed staff of incoming cost-cutting measures last week, saying that the “path back to profitability” was taking longer than expected and that breaking even on operating margins this year was “unlikely”.

“We’re hopeful demand and bookings will rebound, but even a recovery won’t fully offset the ground we’ve lost this year and our path back to profitability will take longer than we’d hoped,” Geraghty said in a note to employees, seen by CNBC.

“That means we’re still relying on borrowed cash to keep the airline running.”