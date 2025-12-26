JetBlue announces major change that could affect your TrueBlue points

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JetBlue has announced the end of its partnership with another airline.

Just months after rolling out its points redemption collaboration with Japan Airlines, JetBlue said the program would cease as of March 31.

Previously, members of JetBlue’s loyalty program, TrueBlue, were able to redeem points for economy, business and first class seats on certain Japan Airlines flights.

The partnership was rolled out in April 2025 and will terminate after less than a year. Japan Airlines flights booked using TrueBlue points that are scheduled to depart after April 1 will remain valid.

A notice shared Friday by the company stated: “TrueBlue members can continue to redeem points on Japan Airlines flights booked on or before that date. All existing bookings will be honored.”

JetBlue has announced a change to its partnership with another airline. ( Getty )

The Independent has reached out to JetBlue for additional information.

The end of the Japan Airlines partnership is the latest change JetBlue has made in 2025. Earlier this month, the carrier announced brand-new nonstop flights from five U.S. cities to Puerto Rico starting in 2026, with fares starting from $99 one-way.

JetBlue is establishing fresh links to San Juan, the island’s capital, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Jacksonville, Florida; Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia; and Buffalo, New York, from next March.

The Philadelphia flights will be daily, while the Jacksonville and Buffalo services will operate Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; the Norfolk flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays; and the Richmond services will be three times a week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The move significantly expands travel options for Americans heading to Puerto Rico, who can also fly nonstop to the island with six other U.S. carriers: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest, Frontier and Spirit.

As of September, JetBlue no longer serves Miami after terminating its final existing route between the Florida tourist hub and Boston.

JetBlue continues to serve Florida, though, with flights available to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach from multiple destinations including Boston, Philadelphia, New York and Los Angeles.

The airline said in a statement: “We continually evaluate how our network is performing and make changes as needed.

“To free aircraft for new routes, we've recently made the decision to end a small number of unprofitable flights including between Boston and Miami. We will continue to serve Boston from our nearby focus city of Fort Lauderdale as well as West Palm Beach.

“Customers booked on affected flights will have the option to fly via Fort Lauderdale or receive a full refund to their original form of payment.”