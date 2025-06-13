Is it safe to travel to Jordan after airspace is shut by Israel-Iran conflict?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amid ongoing hostilities in the Middle East, concerns over the safety of travel to and from countries surrounding Israel and Iran are heightened.

Although the Foreign Office considers most of Jordan generally safe to travel to – bar the area up to 3km from its northern border with Syria – travel guidance has been updated to reflect ongoing events.

As of 13 June, the Jordanian airspace is closed following Israel’s overnight barrage of strikes on Iran, resulting in flight cancellations and diversions.

Israel said 200 fighter jets took part in strikes on more than 100 targets in Iran overnight in an escalation that threatens to spark a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Jordan, a popular winter sun destination for tourists, shares its northern border with both Israel and Syria, and travellers with trips booked may be questioning whether to holiday there.

Here’s the latest travel advice for Jordan, plus all the key questions and answers.

What does the Foreign Office say?

As of 13 June, Foreign Office (FCDO) advice for Jordan states: “FCDO advises against all travel to within 3km of the border with Syria.”

Travellers are warned that the security situation “could change suddenly” in Jordan amid ongoing hostilities in the region and the conflict between Israel and Iran could escalate quickly and pose security risks for the wider region.

The FCDO said: “At 09:30am on 13 June official sirens sounded in Jordan warning people to stay indoors due to the risk of falling debris in anticipation of further exchanges between Israel and Iran. At 12:00 official announcements said the immediate State of Alert was over, but advised people to remain alert.

“If missiles are intercepted in Jordanian airspace, this may result in falling fragments and debris. If you encounter any projectile debris or fragments you should move away from them immediately and contact local authorities.”

Its guidance notes that the situation in Syria is “unpredictable” and the situation “remains volatile and dangerous after over a decade of conflict and insecurity”, advising against all travel to Syria.

Recent protests in Amman about the Gaza conflict near the Israeli and US embassies and downtown may also “heighten anti-western sentiment”, say the FCDO.

Are flights going to Jordan?

According to the FCDO: “On 13 June Jordanian authorities also announced the closure of its airspace. As of 1030 on 13 June Queen Alia International Airport was closed. This will result in flight cancellations and diversions.”

It warned that Global Positioning System (GPS) signals may also be unreliable.

Travellers in Jordan are advised to contact their airline and follow the advice of the local authorities.

Leading leisure airport King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, Jordan’s southernmost point has very few flights scheduled, mainly on Royal Jordanian to and from Amman, and appears to be closed.

The main airlines that fly from the UK to Jordan include British Airways, easyJet, Tui and Wizz Air out of London Heathrow, London Gatwick and London Luton. Royal Jordanian also departs from London Stansted and Manchester for Amman.

Are cruises stopping in Jordan?

Aqaba, Jordan’s only seaport, sits on the Gulf of Aqaba at the tip of the Red Sea. Cruise holidays due to dock in Jordan were diverted or cancelled due to the Red Sea crisis and neighbouring conflict in January 2024.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent, says that the disappearance of cruises from the Jordanian port of Aqaba has “crushed the tourist industry that depends on frequent arrivals of thousands of holidaymakers keen to visit the marvels of Petra and Wadi Rum”.

So far in 2025, the only calls at Aqaba are occasional visits by Aroya, the Saudi cruise ship based at the Red Sea port of Jeddah.

There is a long gap between 9 June, the last such call, and the arrival of MSC Euribia on 29 October – on a voyage from Southampton via the Suez Canal to Dubai.

MSC Opera will call at Aqaba on 7 November on a voyage from Venice to Durban in South Africa.

The Greek-based cruise line, Celestyal, will make a couple of calls at Aqaba on 7 November and 3 December.

The next major arrivals will be in March 2026, when Tui’s German cruise line starts calling at Aqaba. The Egyptian cities of Port Said and Alexandria are also likely to benefit from the relaunch of Suez Canal voyages.

What if I have booked a package holiday to Jordan?

Outside of the 3km radius between Jordan’s northern border and Syria, the conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone. However, the main tourist spots – Amman, Petra and Wadi Rum – are a fair distance from here anyway. There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim on travel insurance due to safety concerns unless FCDO advice changes.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast