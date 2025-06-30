Is it safe to travel to Jordan? Your rights amid ongoing conflict in Middle East

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Following hostilities in the Middle East, concerns over the safety of travel to and from countries surrounding Israel and Iran are heightened, including to popular tourist hotspots in Jordan.

Although the Foreign Office considers most of Jordan generally safe to travel to – bar the area up to 3km from its northern border with Syria – travel guidance has been updated to reflect ongoing events.

The country reopened its airspace following a temporary closure; however, normal flight schedules are yet to fully recover.

After Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on 13 June and attacks escalated between the two countries, a ceasefire deal proposed by US President Donald Trump has been tentatively holding since 24 June.

Jordan, a popular winter sun destination for tourists, shares its northern border with both Israel and Syria, and travellers with trips booked may be questioning whether to holiday there.

Here’s the latest travel advice for Jordan, plus all the key questions and answers.

What does the Foreign Office say?

As of 30 June, the UK’s Foreign Office (FCDO) advice for Jordan states: “FCDO advises against all travel to within 3km of the border with Syria.”

Its guidance notes that the situation in Syria is “unpredictable” and “remains volatile and dangerous after over a decade of conflict and insecurity”, advising against all travel to Syria.

It also addresses hostilities in the region between Israel and Iran.

The FCDO says: “Following hostilities in the region a ceasefire between Israel and Iran began on 24 June. Iran aligned militia groups are likely to continue to conduct attacks.

“It could take time for transport networks and border crossings to get back to normal. Demonstrations and protest activity may take place.”

Travellers are encouraged to read FCDO advice, stay up to date with events in the region, check for transport disruption and monitor local and international media for the latest information.

The advice adds: “Following hostilities in Israel, Lebanon, the West Bank and Gaza, the security situation could change suddenly.

“If you hear sirens, remain indoors and stay away from windows to ensure protection from any possible missile/drone fragments. If there are any injuries or damages, call 911 immediately.”

Recent protests in Amman about the Gaza conflict near the Israeli and US embassies and downtown may also “heighten anti-western sentiment”, says the FCDO.

Are flights going to Jordan?

After a recent closure, Jordanian airspace is open, but airports and airspace may shut at short notice.

The FCDO says that “flight cancellations and diversions can occur at no notice” and “Global Positioning System (GPS) signals may be unreliable”.

It recommends that travellers contact their airline directly and follow the advice of the local authorities. If you are not yet in country, you should check with airlines and travel insurers before making any plans.

Flights in and out of Queen Alia International Airport, south of Amman, appear to be operating as scheduled with some cancellations.

Leading leisure airport King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, Jordan’s southernmost point has very few flights scheduled, mainly on Royal Jordanian to and from Amman.

The main airlines that fly from the UK to Jordan include British Airways and Wizz Air out of London Heathrow and London Luton respectively. Royal Jordanian also departs from London Stansted and Manchester for Amman.

Are cruises stopping in Jordan?

Aqaba, Jordan’s only seaport, sits on the Gulf of Aqaba at the tip of the Red Sea. Cruise holidays due to dock in Jordan were diverted or cancelled due to the Red Sea crisis and neighbouring conflict in January 2024.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent, says that the disappearance of cruises from the Jordanian port of Aqaba has “crushed the tourist industry that depends on frequent arrivals of thousands of holidaymakers keen to visit the marvels of Petra and Wadi Rum”.

So far in 2025, the only calls at Aqaba are occasional visits by Aroya, the Saudi cruise ship based at the Red Sea port of Jeddah.

There is a long gap between 9 June, the last such call, and the arrival of MSC Euribia on 29 October – on a voyage from Southampton via the Suez Canal to Dubai.

MSC Opera will call at Aqaba on 7 November on a voyage from Venice to Durban in South Africa.

The Greek-based cruise line, Celestyal, will make a couple of calls at Aqaba on 7 November and 3 December.

The next major arrivals will be in March 2026, when Tui’s German cruise line starts calling at Aqaba. The Egyptian cities of Port Said and Alexandria are also likely to benefit from the relaunch of Suez Canal voyages.

What if I have booked a package holiday to Jordan?

Outside of the 3km radius between Jordan’s northern border and Syria, the conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone. However, the main tourist spots – Amman, Petra and Wadi Rum – are a fair distance from here anyway. There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim on travel insurance due to safety concerns unless FCDO advice changes.

