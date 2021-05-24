Where to holiday in June

Even though the travel green list isn’t all it’s cracked up to be (who on earth thought it was a good idea to add places we can’t actually visit?), we can still leave these shores for a few foreign ones. And June is a lovely month to explore the UK before the summer holiday madness descends. Here are a few ideas for an early summer getaway.

Sunshine, warmth, volcanic mountains, lush vegetation and the vast Atlantic Ocean all around you – plus the rather handy inclusion on the travel green list – make Madeira particularly appealing. In the capital Funchal, the sleek VidaMar Resort gives the sense of space many of us have been missing, thanks to its three infinity pools looking out over the Atlantic. Inspired Luxury Escapes has a seven-night holiday departing 12 June from £524pp, down from £713. The price includes flights and half-board accommodation.

Iceland

Road trippers can make a stop at the Blue Lagoon (Blue Lagoon)

If you’ve been craving jaw-dropping scenery and wide open spaces, this road trip through northern Iceland should do the trick. After a soak in the Blue Lagoon, you’ll carry on to the Northern Lights Inn to bask in the midnight sun. Then hit the road towards Iceland’s northernmost town, Siglufjordur, and take a boat trip to spot puffins. Spend a couple of days in the green beauty of Akureyri’s fjords before finishing in Reykjavik. Wexas Travel has a six-day trip from £1,150pp, which includes flights, car hire, B&B accommodation and Blue Lagoon entry. (Please note: Iceland is currently only letting in fully vaccinated tourists.)

One of Europe’s loveliest long-distance footpaths is one of Portugal’s lesser-known joys. Discover the stupendous coastal scenery, empty beaches, tiny villages and cork forests along the Rota Vicentina on a self-guided walking holiday with Sunvil. This seven-night break includes staying at two bases, Herdado do Touril in Alentejo and Aldeia da Pedralva in the western Algarve, both of which hit the right rustic and rural note. Departing 6 June, the holiday costs £1,005pp and includes flights, luggage, car hire, route notes and some breakfasts.

Devon

Head off for walks in Dartmoor (DARTMOOR.CO.UK)

Immerse yourself in the peaceful landscapes of mid-Devon when you book Woodbrook, a three-bedroom cottage on the edge of the tiny village of Black Torrington. Inside it’s what you want in this rural setting: wood-burning stove, range cooker, exposed beams and a conservatory with views of open and empty countryside. It’s about a 30-minute drive to the beaches of North Devon and Bude, and about the same distance if you fancy walking in Dartmoor. With two doubles and a single, it sleeps five, and dogs are welcome. A four-night break with Classic Cottages starting 11 June costs £685.

Cheshire

Get to know Cheshire’s waterways on a narrowboat and feel life slow down to a hypnotically relaxed pace. Start in Bunbury and make your way up to Chester and back down to Nantwich, or explore the Chester Ring if you want to get more miles under your belt. Waterways Holidays has a week’s holiday aboard 58ft two-bedroom Killington from 11 June for £1,205. The price includes boat hire tuition and car parking, and fuel is extra. The boat sleeps up to four, and one dog is allowed free of charge.

Kent

Port Lympne reserve is nearby (The Aspinall Foundation)

Have the beaches of Hythe and Dymchurch within a short drive when you stay at Marwood Farm Cottage. This three-bedroom house is minutes away from the Military Canal and is surrounded by peaceful farmland. When you’re not exploring nearby Port Lympne reserve or roaming the countryside, you can snuggle up by the wood burner in the beamed sitting room or TV snug. The country kitchen has an electric range-style cooker, while the generous-sized garden sensibly has a large covered dining area with a barbecue. Available through Holiday Cottages, it sleeps six and costs £926 for seven nights from 18 June. Shorter breaks can be arranged, and one dog is allowed for an extra £25.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk