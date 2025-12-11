Luxury Italian sleeper train launches New Year’s Eve journey from Rome

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A luxury sleeper train has launched a New Year’s Eve journey through the Italian countryside – but you’ll have to splash out more than £7,000 to secure a cabin.

La Dolce Vita Orient Express, inspired by the iconic passenger train, has announced a brand-new route for rail travellers to ring in 2026.

The two-night “Whispers at Midnight” journey departs on 30 December, returning to Roma Ostiense station at 11am on 1 January.

According to La Dolce Vita, the “one-of-a-kind train journey” through Italy, “blends the romance of slow travel with the sparkle of celebration, offering unforgettable moments raising glasses to the New Year with music, style and merriment.”

open image in gallery The two night journey departs on 30 December ( La Dolce Vita Orient Express )

The return trip connects Rome with the Montalcino countryside and Venice before making its way back to the Italian capital.

Included in the decadent itinerary is a New Year's Eve meal by Michelin star chef Heinz Beck, plus burlesque performances and a “lively DJ set.”

Off the tracks, passengers can explore the medieval streets of Montalcino or Venice’s canals via a boat trip.

Tickets to take to the tracks for New Year’s Eve don’t come cheap. Passengers will have to pay from €8,880 (£7,770) per person to secure a space.

Two different classes can be booked – deluxe cabins with a fold-out sofa, double bed and ottomans, or suite cabins presented as master bedrooms, with a sofa and a table with two armchairs.

open image in gallery Suite cabins are presented as master bedrooms ( La Dolce Vita Orient Express )

In October, the Belmond-operated Venice Simplon-Orient-Express announced it will be launching a new route from Paris to the Amalfi Coast next May.

The train’s plush carriages, constructed in the 1920s and 1930s, will wind along both the French and Italian Rivieras on its inaugural four-day journey.

While not on the rails, passengers will partake in a scenic boat tour, a private guided visit to Pompeii and cooking classes with local experts.

