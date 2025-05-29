Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Las Vegas’s only all-inclusive hotel room package is returning on June 1, with deals available for just $125 per person per night.

The package is coming back for stays in June, July and August at the Plaza Hotel & Casino, located in downtown Vegas opposite the Fremont Street Experience mall.

In a statement, the hotel, which first introduced the package last summer, revealed that the all-inclusive package fee “waives all resort fees”, and that guests “will enjoy free access to the fitness center, rooftop pool and self-parking”.

The package also includes bottomless drinks from the Omaha Bar and Sports Book Bar on the casino floor and breakfast and dinner “from various dining outlets”.

The hotel points out that smart lockers have been installed by the pool, that new double sunloungers that can accommodate two guests have been added poolside, and that the Plaza Pool’s Food Truck will be open all summer, serving light bites, pizzas, hot dogs and burgers.

open image in gallery Guests on the all-inclusive Plaza package 'will enjoy free access to the fitness center, rooftop pool and self-parking' ( Plaza Hotel & Casino )

“At a time when tourists are concerned about increasing costs in Las Vegas, including resort fees and paying to park, we wanted to give our guests a more affordable summer vacation option by again offering our all-inclusive hotel room package,” said Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza Hotel & Casino.

Is the deal good value?

Rooms only cost from around $60 a night at the Plaza anyway, but for those guests spending a lot of time at the property, the all-inclusive package could well be a sensible option.

Plus, it’s a lower tariff than the average Vegas room rate of $191 and the price of the most expensive room in the city — reportedly the Empathy Suite at the Palms Casino Resort, which commands rates of up to $100,000 a night.

open image in gallery New double sunloungers that can accommodate two guests have been added poolside at the Plaza, which is located in downtown Vegas, opposite the Fremont Street Experience mall ( Plaza Hotel & Casino )

The Plaza Hotel & Casino first opened in 1971 and was built on the site of the original Las Vegas railroad depot at 1 Main Street.

It boasts of being a “one-of-a-kind destination for cocktails, gaming, entertainment, and dining”.

Do guests agree? Reviews on Tripadvisor are mixed, with the property garnering an average score of 3.7 out of five.

Google reviewers have been more generous, with the Plaza rated four out of five from 17,000 reviews.