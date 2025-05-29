Las Vegas’s only all-inclusive hotel package launches, with deals from $125 and ‘bottomless drinks’
The package is returning for stays in June, July and August at the Plaza Hotel & Casino
Las Vegas’s only all-inclusive hotel room package is returning on June 1, with deals available for just $125 per person per night.
The package is coming back for stays in June, July and August at the Plaza Hotel & Casino, located in downtown Vegas opposite the Fremont Street Experience mall.
In a statement, the hotel, which first introduced the package last summer, revealed that the all-inclusive package fee “waives all resort fees”, and that guests “will enjoy free access to the fitness center, rooftop pool and self-parking”.
The package also includes bottomless drinks from the Omaha Bar and Sports Book Bar on the casino floor and breakfast and dinner “from various dining outlets”.
The hotel points out that smart lockers have been installed by the pool, that new double sunloungers that can accommodate two guests have been added poolside, and that the Plaza Pool’s Food Truck will be open all summer, serving light bites, pizzas, hot dogs and burgers.
“At a time when tourists are concerned about increasing costs in Las Vegas, including resort fees and paying to park, we wanted to give our guests a more affordable summer vacation option by again offering our all-inclusive hotel room package,” said Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza Hotel & Casino.
Is the deal good value?
Rooms only cost from around $60 a night at the Plaza anyway, but for those guests spending a lot of time at the property, the all-inclusive package could well be a sensible option.
Plus, it’s a lower tariff than the average Vegas room rate of $191 and the price of the most expensive room in the city — reportedly the Empathy Suite at the Palms Casino Resort, which commands rates of up to $100,000 a night.
The Plaza Hotel & Casino first opened in 1971 and was built on the site of the original Las Vegas railroad depot at 1 Main Street.
It boasts of being a “one-of-a-kind destination for cocktails, gaming, entertainment, and dining”.
Do guests agree? Reviews on Tripadvisor are mixed, with the property garnering an average score of 3.7 out of five.
Google reviewers have been more generous, with the Plaza rated four out of five from 17,000 reviews.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments