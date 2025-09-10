Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc OBE is stepping down from his role at a luxury Oxfordshire hotel after 41 years in charge.

Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, founded by the French chef in 1984, will also undergo an extensive renovation from January 2026.

According to the manor house hotel, the “visionary redevelopment” shows Belmond’s dedication to preserving history and culture.

Improvement plans promise a “timeless retreat immersed in nature, elevating accommodation, culinary experiences, and garden landscaping”.

The renowned Belmond Hotel has held two Michelin stars every year since its opening, with “garden gastronomy” at the forefront of Le Manoir’s plates.

A “grand reopening” of the hotel is scheduled for summer 2027.

After 41 years at the helm, Blanc will become a “lifetime ambassador” for Le Manoir.

Raymond Blanc said: “Le Manoir has been the canvas of my life’s work, a sanctuary where passion, excellence, and beauty have come to life every single day for over four decades. Together with my extraordinary team, we have built something truly timeless.

“The redevelopment will allow Le Manoir to evolve for the future, to meet the needs of the modern guest while staying true to its soul and values. It is not simply a renovation, but a reinvestment in sustainability, in creativity, and in the spirit of excellence that has defined us.”

As the sprawling countryside manor house temporarily suspends stays, one of Britain’s smallest hotels has opened its doors – inside a restored Victorian toilet block.

The Netty, a boutique hotel in central Oxford, opened its doors in June this year with just two suites tucked under the city’s streets.

Flush with vintage pieces, textures and high ceilings, rooms in the former public toilet on St Giles’ are reached using individual street-level staircases.

The gentlemen's toilets, originally built in 1895, had been closed since 2008 following safety concerns.

