A tiny English hotel has opened in a former Victorian toilet block

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New openings on the UK’s hotel scene seem to be getting bigger and bolder, but one of Britain’s smallest stays opened this summer – inside a restored Victorian toilet block.

The Netty, a boutique hotel in central Oxford, opened its doors in June this year with just two suites tucked under the city’s streets.

Flush with vintage pieces, textures and high ceilings, rooms in the former public toilet on St Giles’ are reached using individual street-level staircases.

open image in gallery Rooms are reached using individual street-level staircases ( The Netty )

The gentlemen's toilets, originally built in 1895, had been closed since 2008 following safety concerns.

According to the hotel, the suites, that each sleep two, were inspired by collections in Oxford’s Ashmolean Museum next door, with “theatrical details” such as a light pink loo and original features including floor tiles.

There’s no reception, restaurant or room service, but there is a hotel helpline for any guest questions and a complimentary welcome cocktail on arrival.

Rachael Gowdridge, a London-based interior designer, told The New York Times Style Magazine: “It was about transforming this overlooked structure into something that was elevated and intimate.”

open image in gallery The suites include “theatrical details” such as a light pink loo ( The Netty )

Gowdridge added that nods to its previous purpose are “subtle, rather than punching you in the face with, “Here is an old toilet.””

Stays at The Netty, northern slang for toilets, start from £170 per night.

“Our vision was to create a space that appeals to travellers looking for a personalised experience,” said hotel director Ana Pinheiro.

She added, “We want every guest to appreciate the surprising details that make this space so unique. A great deal of thought has gone into creating Oxford’s most novel accommodation offering.”

open image in gallery Stays at The Netty start from £170 per night ( The Netty )

Considerably larger in size, The Chancery Rosewood opened its 144 suites to guests on London’s prestigious Grosvenor Square earlier this week.

The £1 billion hotel’s facilities include an expansive spa and eight new restaurants and bars, including the first European outpost of Carbone, a favourite among celebrities in the US.

Accommodation categories range from junior suites to private houses, with two penthouse suites, complete with a terrace and dining room for 10, on the seventh floor. The residential-style accommodation, known as Chancery House, costs more than £20,000 per night.

Read more: The best boutique hotels in London