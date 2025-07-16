Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to booking a hotel in London, the options can be overwhelming. Location is key, especially if you want to be within easy reach of the city’s best sights and neighbourhoods. Below, born-and-bred Londoner Gina Jackson shares her pick of the 10 best boutique hotels in the capital, all personally tried, tested, and thoroughly approved.

Each stay features fewer than 100 rooms, with most falling between 30 and 40. These aren’t the city’s grand dames, so don’t expect all the bells and whistles (such as gyms, spas or pools), but what they lack in size, they more than make up for in charm and thoughtful design. Each one is stylishly appointed, intimate and no less luxurious than London’s more starry addresses.

For first-time visitors, I’d recommend choosing a central location; for longer stays or return trips, hotel-hopping between neighbourhoods offers a richer, more local experience. Gina Jackson

For our pick of the very best hotels in London, visit our guide.

The best boutique hotels in London for 2025

At a glance

1. Broadwick Soho hotel

Soho

open image in gallery Broadwick Soho offers more than just beautiful interiors – discover the hotel’s renowned bars for intimate cocktails in the city ( Broadwick Soho )

The brainchild of five fun-loving friends, Broadwick Soho is a bold, bohemian party pad sitting slap bang in the centre of Soho. As unapologetically flamboyant in its glittery design as it is in spirit, you can expect kaleidoscopic colours and dizzying prints to dazzle around each corner, with Martin Brudnizki-designed spaces outfitted in touchy-feely fabrics and trinkets from around the globe: think ceramic plates sourced from Italy and elephant-shaped cocktail bars fashioned in Jaipur. This isn’t just a place to stay over, though: Broadwick’s various bars and restaurants have each become Soho watering holes in their own right, making the hotel a magnet for the city’s creative types. Evenings begin by sinking cocktails at Bar Jackie before slipping downstairs for comforting Italian fare – or up to rooftop bar Flute for live music and DJ nights. And the party doesn’t end there: hotel guests also get access to residents-only lounge The Nook, where you can spin vinyls into the early hours of the morning.

Address: 20 Broadwick St, London W1F 8HT

Price: From £525

Book now

Read more: London’s secret spots – a local’s guide to visiting the capital

2. Beaverbrook Townhouse hotel

Chelsea

open image in gallery Stay tucked up all day, watching TV from the screen that pops out at the foot of the bed ( Beaverbrook Townhouse )

This charming townhouse placed on Chelsea’s Sloane Street is easily one of the neighbourhood’s best-kept secrets. There’s plenty of drama in all of the 14 thespian-inspired bedrooms (each named after a different London theatre), with sweeping, canopied bedsteads or funky four-posters guaranteed. Velvety furnishings decked out in every shade of the rainbow are also de rigueur, as well as smartly tiled bathrooms stocked with Bamford body lotions - with designer Nicola Harding at the helm, it’s no surprise that every corner and crevice has been imbued with endless colour and pattern. Other highlights include the TVs that pop out from the end of the bed and can be swivelled round (so you can binge Netflix from your sofa, or while plumped against your pillows), along with complimentary minibars that you’re encouraged to raid. For dinner, head downstairs for sushi and spectacular 20-course omakase dinners at the smart Japanese restaurant.

Address: 115-116 Sloane St, London SW1X 9PJ

Price: from £580

Book now

Read more: The most beautiful places in London you have to visit – from museums to parks and gardens

3. Kettner’s hotel

Soho

open image in gallery After a spot of French dining, head upstairs to the Roaring Twenties-inspired rooms ( Emma Lee )

There are plenty of whispers within the walls of this storied Soho stay, once home to London’s first ever French restaurant, and the former stomping ground of Oscar Wilde, Agatha Christie and Winston Churchill. Kettner’s has seen its fair share of scandal over the centuries, and despite having shaken off its somewhat risqué reputation, the hotel is no less splendid today and sits under the Soho House umbrella. The all-day restaurant is a reliable spot for French-inspired fare, as is the glamorous bar for oysters and champagne. Upstairs, the hotel’s 33 bedrooms pay homage to the Roaring Twenties with scalloped velvet headboards and chintzy sofas. All come with comforting Soho House touches: Cowshed body lotions, fluffy bathrobes and homemade cookies in the minibar.

Address: 29 Romilly St, London W1D 5AL

Price: From £500

Book now

Read more: Best museums in London, from family-friendly days out to galleries filled with famous art

4. Henrietta Hotel

Covent Garden

open image in gallery For a comfortable boutique stay to head to after an evening performance in Covent Garden, look no further than Henrietta ( Patrick Locqueneux )

This stylish boutique pad by French-owned Experimental Group has plenty of theatrical flair, as is fitting given its central, Covent Garden location. Bedrooms are spread across two elegant townhouses, with gorgeous headboards, gold lampshades and velvet armchairs in each of the 40 hideaways, along with Instagram-worthy bathrooms decked out in pink and marble. The location really can’t be beat, and while you’ll never be far from revelry (the West End’s best bars, restaurants, and theatres are all within easy reach), dinner at the hotel’s Parisian-inspired bistro Henri is a must. Acclaimed chef Jackson Boxer heads up the kitchen here: feast on trout roe canelles, roast chicken, and duck fat fries while curled up at candlelit tables.

Address: 14-15 Henrietta St, London WC2E 8PS

Price: From £250

Book now

Read more: I live in London and these are the 11 best things I discovered you can do for free

5. The Mitre hotel

Hampton Court, Richmond

open image in gallery Stay a little out of the centre with views of Hampton Court at The Mitre ( The Mitre )

Skirting the edge of the city, and placed just opposite Hampton Court Palace, a former boozer dating back to Tudor times has been transformed into a bougie boutique hotel. There’s plenty of character in this, the former watering hole of Henry VIII’s courtiers, and the creaky floorboards and sloping ceilings have been given a fresh lick of paint by designer Nicola Harding. Patterned de Gournay wallpapers, pastel hues (over 100 paint colours were used in the hotel’s revamp), and sumptuous fabrics reign supreme in all of the 36 bedrooms. Naturally, the largest is named after Henry himself. Comfort food highlighting the best of seasonal British produce takes centre stage at the hotel’s brasserie, and after dinner guests are encouraged to make merry in the snug library: pour yourself a drink from the honesty bar, and turn up the tunes on the vintage jukebox. The Mitre is equally a hit among Londoners looking to spend the night somewhere more leafy, as it is for city tourists who prefer a quieter stay.

Address: Hampton Ct Rd, Molesey, East Molesey KT8 9BN

Price: From £180

Book now

Read more: Best things to do in London with the kids this summer

6. At Sloane hotel

Chelsea

open image in gallery For a romantic getaway in Chelsea with your partner, check in to At Sloane ( At Sloane )

This unassuming red-brick mansion block placed along a peaceful Chelsea curve might not give much away from the exterior, but inside, At Sloane is far from a wallflower. Interiors have been masterminded by François‑Joseph Graf and Jean‑Louis Costes (the same brains behind Paris’ famed Hotel Costes), and exude spades of high-octane glamour. Sumptuous textures and objets d’art (William Morris wallpapers, checkerboard carpets, and Benson lamps) vie for attention in each room, with each of the thirty suites kitted out with Loro Piana fabrics and clever tech. There are plenty of playful touches too: secret walk‑in wardrobes, concealed ‘mistress doors’ in some of the suites, and romance kits tucked into the minibars. Upstairs, the sixth‑floor restaurant attracts a well-heeled crowd of editors and A-list models – as does the subterranean bar (don your gladrags if you’d like to join the party).

Address: 1 Sloane Gardens, London SW1W 8EA

Price: From £600

Book now

Read more:

7. The Twenty Two hotel

Mayfair

open image in gallery The Artist Suite at The Twenty Two hotel in London is done out in beautiful blue wallpaper ( Twenty Two hotel in London )

Most passers-by will stroll past the discreet Portland facade of this Mayfair townhouse, entirely oblivious of the unexpectedly playful party pad behind its doors. A private members’ club come hotel, The Twenty Two oozes opulent Parisian flair: detailed Pierre Frey wallpapers, draped curtains, and velvet fabrics are the norm in each of the 31 hideaways. No bedroom here is the same, but even the smallest of pads boast rich red four-posters, freestanding tubs, and chequered marble bathrooms. You’ll feast on elegant British fare in the hotel’s blue-panelled restaurant – before slipping into the members' lounge (overnight residents are also welcome) and descending the leopard staircase for a boogie at the nightclub downstairs.

Address: 22 Grosvenor Square, London W1K 6LF

Book now

Read more: Where can I swim in London? The best pools, from lidos to hotel rooftops

8. Ham Yard Hotel

Soho

open image in gallery Ham Yard’s chic interiors make for a glamourous place to stay in central London ( Ham Yard Hotel )

Just minutes from bustling Piccadilly Circus and tucked inside a discreet Soho courtyard, you’ll find Ham Yard Hotel, one of Firmdale Hotels’ best-known properties. In a move that’s signature to the boutique hotel brand, colour and print reign supreme in each of the 96 bedrooms, all individually designed by founder and creative director Kit Kemp. A Soho institution of sorts, you’ll find that the all-day bar and restaurant is a popular gathering spot at any time of day, with afternoon tea in the Orangery being a tourist attraction in itself. If you’d prefer to hide away from other guests, retreat to The Library or up to the leafy roof terrace, which is home to two lovingly tended beehives. A stay here places you right on Soho’s doorstep, with a tempting array of theatres, restaurants, and more spanning out in every direction. Between the bowling alley, private cinema and tranquil spa downstairs, there’s plenty inside to keep the whole family entertained.

Address: 1 Ham Yard, London W1D 7DT

Price: From £630

Book now

Read more: The best hotels in London, from grand dames to perfect pubs with rooms

9. The Hari hotel

Belgravia

open image in gallery For the ultimate luxury boutique experience, head to The Hari hotel in Belgravia ( The Hari )

Placed along a quiet residential street in Belgravia, The Hari’s slick glass entrance is an unassuming facade, recognisable only to those in the know. Step inside and you’ll wonder why you’ve never visited before: slick, razor-sharp service stands to attention across this understated yet uber-luxe stay. The bronze, two-storeyed lobby is decked out with squashy sofas, stylish bookcases, and ever-changing artworks, many of which have been taken from the owners’ private collection. Rub shoulders with suited gents at the bar, enjoy excellent Italian cuisine at restaurant Il Pampero (a favourite among the locals), and bed down in stylishly appointed suites, each of which features window seats and balconies offering far-reaching views over nearby Hyde Park.

Read our full review of The Hari, London here.

Address: 20 Chesham Pl, London SW1X 8HQ

Price: From £550

Book now

10. The Cadogan, a Belmond Hotel

Chelsea

open image in gallery Pillow menus and turndown teas are a must at The Cadogan ( The Cadogan, a Belmond Hotel )

This hushed townhouse sanctuary sits just steps away from the hum of Sloane Square and Knightsbridge. A Chelsea favourite among those in the know, there’s a distinctly unflashy style here, despite this being one of London’s more expensive neighbourhoods. Instead, spacious bedrooms are panelled in muted tones, offset by creamy furnishings and gleaming, marble bathrooms. Service is undeniably slick, in line with what you’d expect at any Belmond hotel: think personalised pillow menus guaranteeing an uninterrupted night’s sleep, and turndown teas for you to return to in the evening. You’ll be best placed to explore one of London’s jazziest neighbourhoods (shops, restaurants and galleries all span out from the hotel’s doorstep), but if you’d rather hibernate inside, there’s plenty to indulge in: treat yourself to a bespoke facial by Teresa Tarmey, or enjoy afternoon tea in the lounge.

Address: 75 Sloane St, London SW1X 9SG

Price: From £1,095

Book now

Read more: After 20 years, I thought I knew London – then I walked the Capital Ring

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writer, Gina Jackson, who was born and bred in the capital and has a deep knowledge of the destination. Gina is the author of London Hotels by Hoxton Mini Press, and as such, is an authority on all things London hotels, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, Gina considered. her own experience of staying in the hotels included, and evaluated location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the best time to visit London?

London is a year-round destination. As one of the most popular cities around the globe, there’s never a time of the year when you’ll be able to beat the crowds, but for the most pleasant climes, visit in spring or autumn. Alternatively, Christmas in London is a magical experience, and when the city truly comes alive, with twinkling decorations and festive fanfare on every street corner.

Where are the best areas to stay in London?

For first-timers, a central location (Mayfair or Soho) should be prioritised - so you can easily launch yourself into London’s West End (home to many of the city’s best restaurants, bars, and theatres), as well as easily accessing all of the sights. If you’d rather place yourself near some of the city’s swankier shops, there are plenty of hotels in west London too. For more seasoned visitors, farther-flung neighborhoods away from the tourist trail are worth staying in, and will let you explore more like a local.

Where to eat, drink and shop

Soho beckons with its indefatigable number of restaurants, bars, and shops - for swankier designer stores, head to Chelsea or Mayfair. London’s markets are some of the best spots to sample a variety of cuisines: Notting Hill, Borough Market, and Broadway Market each have market stalls and restaurants in abundance. Head further afield to Richmond, Hampstead, and Primrose Hill to discover village-like neighbourhoods home to sweet boutiques and sprawling parks.