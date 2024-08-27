Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lisbon restaurants charging secret cheaper prices for locals with ‘whispered’ two-tier menu scheme

Multilingual menus reportedly offer secret rates for residents

Natalie Wilson
Tuesday 27 August 2024 11:52
Comments
Tourists could be paying more to dine in the Portuguese capital
Tourists could be paying more to dine in the Portuguese capital (Getty Images)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Restaurants in Lisbon are allegedly charging tourists higher prices for meals than locals in a “discreet scheme” of “inconspicuous” whispers.

According to the Portuguese weekly newspaper Expresso, multilingual menus at traditional eateries offer secret cheaper rates to residents of Portugal’s capital city.

The two-tier pricing system for visitors and Portuguese people is “transmitted verbally, in whispers, or indicated on menus placed in inconspicuous or even hidden areas, and which are not accessible to visitors”, claims the outlet.

Hospitality experts told Expresso that the practice of charging different prices for the same food and drink was “completely illegal”.

The Portuguese Hotel, Restaurant and Similar Association (AHRESP) said it was unaware of discriminatory rates against tourists in Lisbon restaurants and encouraged “totally transparent” prices to be displayed for all customers.

However, several residents disputed that price discrepancies between nationalities were “illegal”.

One wrote: “It may not be ‘legal’, but the Portuguese go there all year round, while the tourists only come for a few days...”

“Tourism isn’t good for everyone. For most people, it only means high prices, poverty and indignity. And the impossibility of enjoying their own country”, said another.

Some pointed out that the “tourist tax” prices would also “include Portuguese citizens who are not residents of Lisbon”.

“This is nothing new. They’ve always done it, special prices for friends. A Lisboner in the Algarve is like a foreigner,” commented a local.

Like several other European capitals, Lisbon has pushed back against the impact of overtourism this summer.

To its west, Sintra’s Unesco World Heritage site has threatened to overwhelm residents, with congested traffic preventing locals from running everyday errands in the town centre.

Local association QSintra says that traffic and disrespectful tourists have made Sintra, to the west of Lisbon, a “congested amusement park” and called on the council to take action in July.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in