Dozens of flights cancelled or delayed as freezing fog blankets London

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fog at London City airport has caused widespread cancellations and diversions.

Temperatures in the capital dropped to as low as -4C overnight and Londoners woke to dense fog on Tuesday morning.

British Airways has cancelled inbound flights to the Docklands airport from Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Dusseldorf and Rotterdam.

Another arrival, BA8731 from Frankfurt, appears to be heading to Gatwick after holding for more than 30 minutes over the North Sea.

KLM has axed its first two morning flights from Amsterdam, while Lufthansa has grounded one arrival from Frankfurt.

The Swiss airline Helvetic has cancelled its first flight from Zurich, while another from the city diverted to Birmingam

A Luxair flight from Luxembourg flew circuits for a while over the North Sea with pilots hoping the fog would clear, but has now diverted to Luton airport.

The corresponding departures from London City have been cancelled, with other flights delayed.

London City is effectively at sea level, adjacent to the River Thames, and is often affected by poor visibility.

The airport is classed as “Category 3” – meaning pilots receive special training to land, due to the steep approach.