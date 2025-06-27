Travel chaos at London Euston continues into second day after train derailment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travel chaos has continued into its second day at London’s Euston station, as passengers wake up to further cancellations and delays.

National Rail has told customers there will be major disruption to routes, including to Birmingham and Manchester, on Friday after a train derailed in the Milton Keynes Central area on Thursday.

At least 19 trains have been cancelled from Euston to Birmingham New Street until 3.30pm on Friday, with several more experiencing delays.

Nine trains bound for Manchester Piccadilly have also already been cancelled throughout the day.

National Rail said: “A train derailed in the Milton Keynes Central area yesterday, closing some lines and continuing to disrupt services today. Trains between London Euston and Milton Keynes Central may be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised.

open image in gallery London Northwestern Railway and Avanti West Coast operate the trains on this line ( Getty Images )

“Major disruption is expected to continue throughout the day.”

London Northwestern Rail said the "low speed" derailment happened in Bletchley near Milton Keynes on Thursday.

The railway operator said there were no passengers on the train and no injuries had been reported.

Milton Keynes is on the West Coast mainline, connecting London to the Midlands and North of England and Scotland.

London Northwestern Railway and Avanti West Coast operate the trains on this line.

Routes affected include Avanti West Coast services between London Euston and Birmingham New Street, Stoke-on-Trent, Wolverhampton, Manchester Piccadilly, Chester, Wrexham General, Crewe, Holyhead, Liverpool Lime Street, Preston, Blackpool North, Glasgow Central and Edinburgh.

open image in gallery At least 19 trains have been cancelled from Euston to Birmingham New Street until 3:30pm on Friday, with a several more experiencing delays. ( Simon Calder )

London Northwestern Railway services between London Euston and Milton Keynes Central, Northampton, Birmingham New Street and Crewe are also affected.

Avanti West Coast said people may instead use their ticket on the following services:

London Northwestern Railway services between Rugby and Crewe and Liverpool Lime Street (via Nuneaton) in both directions.

Rugby and Crewe and Liverpool Lime Street (via Birmingham New Street) in both directions

Crewe and Stoke-on-Trent in both directions.

If your train is cancelled, your ticket is valid on one of the two Avanti West Coast services immediately before your booked train, or one of the two immediately after.

London Northwestern Railway said its customers can instead use their tickets on the following routes: