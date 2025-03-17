Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After a decade of plans, London’s newest Thames crossing is due to open in April – and with it comes new bus routes free for passengers for a year.

The 1.4km Silvertown Tunnel, which will connect east London to the Greenwich Peninsula, has been in the works since 2012 and is expected to open on 7 April 2025, Transport for London (TfL) has revealed.

Once the tunnel is open, the number of buses able to cross the river will increase from six to 21 an hour, creating more reliable transport links over the river.

As part of the launch of the tunnel, TfL says that new bus routes serving Greenwich, Newham, and Tower Hamlets will be free for at least the first year.

These routes are the new express bus service Superloop SL4 and extended route 129 , which will go through the Silvertown Tunnel, and the existing route 108 through Blackwall Tunnel.

The free fares are only eligible for pay-as-you-go users, and passengers must ensure that their payment method is valid for travel or that they have pay-as-you-go credit on their Oyster card.

Buses are not the only mode of transport getting free fares, as for at least 12 months after Silvertown Tunnel opens, pay-as-you-go customers will have their fares refunded between and including two DLR station pairs: Cutty Sark to/from Island Gardens and Woolwich Arsenal to/from King George V.

TfL will also be introducing new shelters and cycle racks for the zero-emission cycle-shuttle service, which will allow cyclists to cross the river.

The service will operate every 12 minutes, seven days a week from 6.30am until 9.30pm, with two stops – one on each side of the river.

The north stop will be located on Seagull Lane, close to Royal Victoria DLR station, and the south stop located on Millennium Way, near the junction with Old School Close.

The shuttle service will have a “bespoke design” to help distinguish the shuttle from the regular bus network, said TfL.

The transport body hopes that the Silvertown Tunnel will allow for average journey time savings of up to 20 minutes at peak times.

However, the new tunnel, along with the Blackwall Tunnel, will have a user charge in place to try to manage traffic levels across both crossings, repay building costs and cover ongoing maintenance.

“Without introducing this user charge at both tunnels, there would likely be high levels of traffic and congestion in the area, which would lead to detrimental air quality impacts, as well as longer journey times,” TfL said.

Stuart Harvey, TfL’s chief capital officer, said: "The new tunnel, along with the initial user charges, discounts and exemptions, will support growth in the local area and provide new public transport connections across the river.

“These measures will also help manage traffic demand as well as the environmental impacts, and ensure the new tunnel delivers on its objectives of reducing traffic congestion and providing resilience at the Blackwall Tunnel, while ensuring we support local residents on low income, small businesses, sole traders and local charities."

