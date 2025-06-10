London Stansted submits plans to boost passenger capacity to 51 million a year
The aviation hub plans to make ‘best use of its existing single runway’ by the 2040s
London Stansted airport has submitted a planning application to increase its annual passenger capacity to 51 million over the next 20 years.
The aviation hub northeast of central London applied to Uttlesford District Council to make “best use of its existing single runway” by the 2040s.
Proposals do not require any increase in the number of flights the airport is already permitted to operate or expand the existing airport boundary.
In 2024, Stansted Airport served a record 29.76 million passengers.
If successful, the plans will create 4,500 new jobs, said Stansted.
Funding would also invest in reducing congestion to M11 Junction 8, funding local bus services, improving the Stansted Express and moving airport infrastructure to be powered by renewable energy.
The airport also intends to double the size of Stansted Airport College so it can train more local young people and relieve pressure on nearby roads by encouraging passengers to travel by public transport.
Almost 2,000 of the 2,800 respondents in the area backed Stansted’s consultation.
Gareth Powell, London Stansted’s managing director, said: “We’ve listened carefully to all the feedback from our neighbours, which has helped shape our plans to grow London Stansted in the most sustainable and responsible way possible.
“We have already kicked off our five-year £1.2bn investment programme to transform the airport, and if this application is approved, we will be able to unlock even more local opportunities and improvements over the next 20 years.
“Making the best use of our existing runway will help create more jobs and training schemes, better facilities for passengers and provide more seats to an even greater choice of destinations.”
Stansted’s plans are the latest in a wave of expansion proposals for UK airports.
In February, London Heathrow, the busiest airport in Britain, announced plans for adding a third runway and substantial expansion of existing terminals.
The upgrades will also include boosting the capacity of Terminals 2 and 5, reconfiguring the layout of the airfield, and improving bus and coach connections.
For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments