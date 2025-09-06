Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Commuters face travel misery as London prepares for a series of Tube strikes this weekend and next week.

From 6pm on Friday, 5 September, some union members at the Ruislip depot in west London have walked out for 24 hours.

Then, from Sunday 7 September, different groups of RMT members will walk out across the Tube network each day, with the aim of bringing operations to a halt. Every Underground line will be affected during this period.

Talks to avert the industrial action broke down on Wednesday (3 September), with Transport for London (TfL) saying the negotiations ended with “no resolution.” No further meetings between the union and TfL are planned.

Coldplay have rescheduled the final two dates of their Wembley Stadium gigs, citing the impending London Underground strikes as the reason.

When is September’s Tube strike and what lines are affected?

The strikes will last a total of six days: from Friday September 5 to Thursday September 11.

Every Underground line will be disrupted from Sunday 7 September until Thursday 11 September. The Elizabeth line and the London Overground will remain unaffected.

The DLR will be shut by a strike on 9 and 11 September.

Buses, London Overground and the Elizabeth line, plus national rail services in the capital, will continue to run almost as usual – but will naturally be much more crowded than usual. Some rail firms that use stations staffed by TfL personnel will not be able to operate a full service.

Thameslink will not be able to serve Farringdon – the interchange with the Elizabeth line – before 7.30am from Monday to Thursday, and after 10.30pm on Monday and Wednesday.

The City branch of the Great Northern network, from Finsbury Park to Moorgate, will face time restrictions.

A timeline of September’s Tube strike

Friday 5 September: Depot operational control managers at Ruislip will walk out from 6pm, although minimal disruption is expected.

Saturday 6 September: Minimal disruption continues.

Sunday 7 September: “Disruption expected across London Underground, with limited services operating,” says TfL. All journeys should be completed by 6pm.

Monday 8 September: Assume no service on Underground lines; in past strikes a few odd stretches of line have operated, but not in the central area.

Tuesday 9 September: No service on Underground lines or DLR.

Wednesday 10 September: No service on Underground lines.

Thursday 11 September : No service on Underground lines or DLR.

Friday 12 September: “No service before 8am, with a good service on all lines expected by late morning,” says TfL. The organisation adds: “Some bus services in west, northwest and southwest London may be impacted by separate strike action on Friday 12 to Sunday 14 September.”

TfL warned ‘a reduction in the contractual 35-hour working week is neither practical nor affordable’ ( Getty/iStock )

The full list of Tube lines affected by September’s strike

Bakerloo

Central

Circle

District

Hammersmith & City

Jubilee

Metropolitan

Northern

Piccadilly

Victoria

Waterloo & City

How to get around London during the Tube strike

The Overground, Elizabeth line, buses, trams and National Rail services will continue to operate as usual, as their staff are covered by different agreements.

The DLR will be working as normal except on 9 and 11 September.

Plan journeys in advance as the services that are available are likely to be busier than usual. Planned engineering works on the Overground might also lead to delays, while some Elizabeth line and Overground stations could have limited access if their staff choose to strike.

TfL recommends walking or cycling where possible. For more advice about strike-proof routes, visit the TfL website.

How to get to London’s airports during the Tube strike

Heathrow

The Piccadilly line will be out of action during the Tube strike, so travellers are advised to use the Elizabeth line to get to Heathrow. Alternatively, the Heathrow Express runs from Paddington. National Express also operates coaches to the airport.

Gatwick

Gatwick will be accessible via the Gatwick Express and Southern trains, which run from London Victoria station. Thameslink trains also run from Blackfriars, Farringdon and St Pancras.

These key stations may prove harder to access as a result of the strike – as the Circle, District, Hammersmith & City, Victoria, Northern, Piccadilly and Metropolitan lines will not be running. Buses, however, remain in action. National Express also run coaches to Gatwick from across the city.

Stansted

The Stansted Express train runs from Liverpool Street and Tottenham Hale to the airport. Liverpool Street is on the Elizabeth line, while Tottenham Hale can be reached on National Rail services or buses.

London City

The DLR, which is the main public transport approach for London City passengers, will be impacted by the strikes on 9 and 11 September. The recommended approach is on the Elizabeth line to Custom House and then take a short bus ride (473 or 300) to the airport. The 129 (Newham to Woolwich) and 474 (Canning Town to Manor Park) also serve the airport.

Luton

Thameslink trains from central London have the most rail departures to Luton Airport Parkway, from where the Dart monorail runs to the airport terminal. The Luton Airport Express also runs from London St Pancras International. National Express coaches run from Victoria Coach Station and Paddington.

What have the RMT union and TfL said about the September Tube strikes?

The RMT union said London Underground (LU) bosses have “refused to engage seriously with union demands on pay, fatigue management, extreme shift patterns and a reduction in the working week”.

RMT members “voted in overwhelming numbers to take strike action,” the union said.

Eddie Dempsey, general secretary of the RMT, said: “Our members are doing a fantastic job to keep our capital moving and work strenuous shift patterns to make sure Londoners get to their destinations around the clock.

“Fatigue and extreme shift rotations are serious issues impacting on our members health and wellbeing – all of which have not been adequately addressed for years by LU management.”

In a hard-hitting response, Claire Mann, TfL's chief operating officer, said: “We call on the RMT to suspend this action, put our fair and affordable offer to their members and continue discussions with us. Our pay deal is in line with other offers accepted by the RMT across the rail industry, so it is disappointing the RMT is planning to disrupt Londoners without giving their members a say on the offer.

“We remain open for discussions about any part of our offer, and we are committed to making sure our colleagues are treated fairly. We welcome further engagement from all of our unions about managing fatigue across the network, but a reduction in the contractual 35-hour working week is neither practical nor affordable.:

How much do Tube drivers earn and what hours do they work?

In November 2024 TfL said: “The current fixed salary for a full-time Tube driver is £68,096.”

The current shift pattern involves five days of working around 36 hours, with an average of seven hours and 12 minutes per day plus an unpaid 30-minute meal break; one hour a week is typically “banked” to be used later.

Shifts start as early as 4.30am and finish as late as 2am, while Night Tube drivers work from 11pm until 7am.

Drivers get a minimum of 29 days of annual leave plus public holidays. They also get free travel for themselves and a nominated partner or family member on the TfL network, and discounts on Eurostar trains.

