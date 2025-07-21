London Waterloo disruption live: ‘Do not travel’ warning issued by SWR after major signalling failure
Railway passengers have been warned “not to travel” on Monday morning after a major signalling failure at London’s Waterloo station has caused commuter chaos.
Disruption is expected to continue for the rest of the day due to 14 platforms at the busy station being out of service due to the failure.
According to National Rail, the incident was first reported shortly after 5.30am.
Taking to social media, angry customers have complained of the situation being a “total shambles” while another said they were “totally disgusted and distraught”.
Due to the level of disruption, any unused tickets will be valid for Tuesday.
In a statement on X, the railway operator said: “Engineers are on sit attempting to restore the use of the platforms, but with very few trains able to move in and out of London Waterloo and crew already displaced, services across the network are severely disrupted.”
It follows several days of disruption at Waterloo with platforms 1 to 14 also out of use for several hours on Saturday due to a signalling failure.
Today’s ‘do not travel’ warning comes after a weekend of disruption at London’s Waterloo.
South Western Railway issued an apology on Saturday after disruption on Friday evening and the following day affected journeys.
The disruption was caused by two separate major signal failures.
What can customers do if their journey is disrupted?
Tickets are also being accepted Great Western Railway services between Salisbury, Westbury, Weymouth and Reading, CrossCountry services between Reading and Bournemouth, and Southern services between London Victoria, Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central.
Tickets are also being accepted on local buses.
South Western Railway's full statement:
“Due to a major signalling failure at London Waterloo, please do not travel on our services this morning.
“The failure of the equipment that routes trains in and out of the station means we cannot use platforms 1 to 14 at London Waterloo at this time, significantly limiting capacity.
“Engineers are on site attempting to restore the use of the platforms, but with very few trains able to move in and out of London Waterloo and trains and crew already displaced, services across the network are severely disrupted.
“While we are hoping to restore some services later in the day, these are still likely to be subject to delays and alterations.
“Customers should please check back for updates. We are very sorry for the disruption to journeys this morning.”
