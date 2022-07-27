More than 1,000 Lufthansa flights have been cancelled today as about 20,000 of the airline’s ground staff go on strike at airports across Germany.

About 134,000 passengers have had to change their travel plans in Europe’s latest episode of travel chaos this summer, which has seen demand for travel return to near pre-pandemic levels while employees struggle amid staff shortages.

In Germany, the one-day strike started at 3.45am on Wednesday and is expected to end at 6am on Thursday, according to the ver.di trade union – also known as United Service.

The workers have been on strike in destinations including Berlin, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich. The vast majority of the cancelled flights were via Frankfurt.

Cancelled flights displayed on the flight board at Frankfurt’s international airport (Michael Probst/AP)

On Monday, the union warned in a statement: “There will be major flight cancellations and delays to come.”

The union members include Lufthansa check-in staff, maintenance staff and workers who operate vehicles that lead aircraft into their positions.

The workers are demanding a 9.5 per cent pay rise to protect their wages from Germany’s runaway inflation, which was at 8.2 per cent in June.

Ver.di has said: “The situation at the airports is escalating; the overburdening of employees due to a significant shortage of staff, high inflation, and a three-year wage cut would put the employees under increasing pressure.”

The union is demanding that the airline pays its members at least €350 (£295) extra a month over 12 months.

Lufthansa offered an increase of €150 (£126) each month for the rest of the year and another €100 (£84) more from the start of 2023.

Empty Lufthansa check-in counters at Frankfurt international airport (Michael Probst/AP)

The airline also offered employees another a 2 per cent increase from mid-2023, depending on the company’s performance. Ver.di rejected the offer saying it would not be enough to offset inflation.

Christine Behle, the union’s deputy chairperson, has said: “[The workers] urgently need more money and they need relief – for themselves and for the passengers. The employer’s offer is not sufficient for this.”

She also asked for understanding from passengers amid the travel disruption, while Lufthansa said the strike is “unreasonable.”

Michael Niggemann, the airline’s chief human resources officer, has said: “After the enormous efforts to stabilise our flight operations, this represents a renewed, substantial and unnecessary burden for our passengers and also for our employees beyond the strike day.”

The union and the airline are expecting to hold their next round of negotiations next week on 3 and 4 August.