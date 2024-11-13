Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Passengers using Luton airport can look forward to more choice and lower fares from next summer as Jet2 moves in. The Leeds-based airline will launch 36 flights each week, starting in April 2025, mainly to Mediterranean and Atlantic island destinations.

Of the 17 destinations Jet2 will serve, three are new: Madeira, Girona and Verona.

The remaining 14 routes already have service from Luton. They include:

Eight Spanish destinations: Alicante, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Ibiza, Lanzarote, Palma, Reus and Tenerife.

Faro in Portugal.

Three Greek island destinations: Heraklion in Crete, Rhodes and Zante.

Antalya and Dalaman in Turkey.

Competition at the Bedfordshire airport is already intense. EasyJet, Britain’s biggest budget airline, has its HQ at Luton. The airport is also the main UK base for Wizz Air – and was the first destination for Ryanair, which has a significant presence.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2, told The Independent that finding the required arrival and departure slots “was a challenge” but they had been successfully secured for the summer 2025 programme.

“There was demand for our award-winning customer service, and we’re very happy to be delivering it,” he said.

Jet2 Holidays, the package travel component of his company, is the biggest tour operator in the UK. Its closest rival, Tui, is based in Luton, but has only a small presence at the airport.

The launch will add 430,000 seats to capacity to and from Luton, which is the fifth-busiest airport in the UK after Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Stansted.

Alberto Martin, Luton’s chief executive, said: “The arrival of Jet2 is fantastic news for the millions of passengers who choose to fly from the airport each year and marks a major expansion of Jet2’s operations in the south of England.

The airline route analyst Sean Moulton told The Independent: “Launching at Luton – the home of easyJet, TUI and Wizz UK – demonstrates Jet2 is confident that their brand and product is strong and distinctive to compete against these carriers.

“With the airport’s passenger cap increasing, and still a void in holiday routes since the demise of Monarch, the airport is prime for Jet2 to keep its expansion going.”

This year Jet2 launched flights from Liverpool, and next summer it will also operate from Bournemouth.