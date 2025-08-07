Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Luxury hotel offers chance to cycle with Tour de France pros in Mallorca

The itinerary also includes lunch at seaside restaurants, plus restorative spa sessions and a winery tour

Alice Reynolds
Thursday 07 August 2025 13:24 BST
Comments
Port de Soller is among the highlights of the four-day cycle
Port de Soller is among the highlights of the four-day cycle (Getty Images)

A luxury hotel is launching a four-day cycling experience led by Tour de France legends in Mallorca.

Guests will ride alongside Alberto Contador, double winner of the Tour de France, and two-time Giro d'Italia winner Ivan Basso as part of a four-day package from Kimpton Aysla Mallorca.

The itinerary also includes lunch at seaside restaurants, plus restorative spa sessions and a winery tour.

Among the excursions are a 20-mile cycle with Contador and Basso to a traditional vineyard, plus dinner in its grounds.

On the second day, the peloton will travel between Campanet, in the north of the island, and Cala Sant Vicenç, with a stop at Formentor Lighthouse – which boasts exceptional views from its 210 metre height.

Other stops bring cyclists to sought-after destinations including the Cala Tuent cove and popular Port de Sóller. The route runs to roughly 145 miles in total.

Cyclists will enjoy a coffee stop with a view at the Formentor Lighthouse on day two
Cyclists will enjoy a coffee stop with a view at the Formentor Lighthouse on day two (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Read more: The best hotels in Mallorca

Alberto Contador won the Tour de France twice before retiring in 2017, while Ivan Basso is best known for winning the Giro d'Italia in 2006 and 2010 before leaving professional cycling in 2016.

The “Pedal to Prestige” package runs between 6th to 19th October 2025. It costs €6,900 (£5,900) per person and includes full-board luxury accommodation, professional on-road support, all necessary transfers, and exclusive access to every route and activity.

This isn't the only opportunity to meet sporting legends while on holiday, however. At 7pines Resort in Sardinia, guests can train with international tennis stars Tommy Robredo and Dustin Brown, while four-time Olympic skier Chemmy Alcott offers coaching at Bear Lodge in Arcs 1950.

Read more: Eight of the best cycling destinations around the world

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in