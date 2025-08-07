Luxury hotel offers chance to cycle with Tour de France pros in Mallorca
A luxury hotel is launching a four-day cycling experience led by Tour de France legends in Mallorca.
Guests will ride alongside Alberto Contador, double winner of the Tour de France, and two-time Giro d'Italia winner Ivan Basso as part of a four-day package from Kimpton Aysla Mallorca.
The itinerary also includes lunch at seaside restaurants, plus restorative spa sessions and a winery tour.
Among the excursions are a 20-mile cycle with Contador and Basso to a traditional vineyard, plus dinner in its grounds.
On the second day, the peloton will travel between Campanet, in the north of the island, and Cala Sant Vicenç, with a stop at Formentor Lighthouse – which boasts exceptional views from its 210 metre height.
Other stops bring cyclists to sought-after destinations including the Cala Tuent cove and popular Port de Sóller. The route runs to roughly 145 miles in total.
Alberto Contador won the Tour de France twice before retiring in 2017, while Ivan Basso is best known for winning the Giro d'Italia in 2006 and 2010 before leaving professional cycling in 2016.
The “Pedal to Prestige” package runs between 6th to 19th October 2025. It costs €6,900 (£5,900) per person and includes full-board luxury accommodation, professional on-road support, all necessary transfers, and exclusive access to every route and activity.
This isn't the only opportunity to meet sporting legends while on holiday, however. At 7pines Resort in Sardinia, guests can train with international tennis stars Tommy Robredo and Dustin Brown, while four-time Olympic skier Chemmy Alcott offers coaching at Bear Lodge in Arcs 1950.
