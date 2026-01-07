Luxury London hotels saw a surge in search in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travellers more than doubled searches for luxury London hotels in 2025, according to a new analysis of hotel booking habits.

Hotels.com’s annual round-up of hotel data revealed which hotels Brits searched for the most last year – and some seriously swanky London hotels came out on top.

The top three trending hotels in the capital – One Hundred Shoreditch, Jumeirah Carlton Tower and The Ned – all saw a surge in search of over 200 per cent when compared to 2024 figures.

One Hundred Shoreditch, a vibrant lifestyle hotel on Shoreditch High Street, had a huge 250 per cent growth in searches in 2025.

The Shoreditch spot was joined by Jumeirah Carlton Tower (also up 250 per cent) and closely followed by The Ned (reporting an increase of 210 per cent).

Our writer Lucy Smith called Jumeirah Carlton Tower a “serene escape from the hubbub of SW1”, praising the “attention to detail across trending beauty tools, personalised amenities and staff care” when she stayed last year.

Hotels.com based its findings on searches made on the booking platform between 1 January and 22 December 2025.

Also attracting clicks in London last year were the Corinthia (+150 per cent), Pan Pacific (+145 per cent) and Raffles London at The OWO (+125 per cent).

Further north, searches were up for the four-star Native Manchester by 235 per cent, with Dakota, also in the city, also popular with potential guests (+180%).

In Scotland, relative newcomer W Edinburgh saw a 95 per cent increase. The property with a SushiSamba restaurant, a W Lounge, and a spa opened in November 2023.

Internationally, British travellers looked for beds on big-hitting city breaks in Paris and Rome and hotels in the Canary Islands.

Among the most-searched were the Hôtel Les Matins de Paris & Spa, citizenM Rome Isola Tiberina and the Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife.

