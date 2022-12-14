Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Peruvian rail link to popular tourist destination Machu Picchu has been suspended because of escalating anti-government protests.

Incan site Machu Picchu dates back to the 15th century, and is located in Peru’s Andes Mountains. Set within a tropical rainforest, it is 2,430m above sea-level. The dramatic structure and setting ensures this South American site attracts thousands of visitors a year. According to Statistica, 448,000 people flocked to the Machu Picchu in 2021.

But the travel route to the site has now been suspended due to heightening tensions and protests in Peru, with the UK government reporting disruption spanning across “several road blockades”, as well as “train disruptions and some airport closures, including the suspension of PeruRail train services to/from Machu Picchu and the closure of Arequipa and Cusco airport.”

These growing political tensions follow a government change on 7 December, when Vice President Dina Boluarte became Peru’s first female leader and the 64th president to take office.

Former leader Pedro Castillo, who entered office in 2021, faces an impeachment trial after being removed from office on the same day Boluarte took over.

Protests in support of Castillo are widespread and, as reported by The Guardian, the ousted president “has derided his successor as a ‘usurper’, and vowed to continue as head of state”.

In a Gov.uk summary updated today, Wednesday 14 December, the UK government says: “The political situation is volatile.”

“Protests can escalate quickly and include violence, with protests continuing to take place in Apurimac, Arequipa, Cusco, Ica, along the Panamericana Highway and elsewhere,” the Foreign Office (FCDO) travel advice continues, before adding: “A state of emergency has been declared in some provinces of the Apurimac region.”

UK nationals in Peru needing emergency help from the UK government are advised to contact the closest British embassy, consulate or high commission.

“The Peruvian tourist authority i-Peru has separately created an online form for any stranded foreign nationals to complete, to help them understand who may be affected by the current situation and inform the work of local authorities,” concludes the FCDO.