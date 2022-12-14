Train strikes - live: Chaos continues as Royal Mail staff join rail workers in walkout
Rail strikes to continue until 23.59 on Wednesday
Those travelling around Britain today have been warned to expect major disruption as 48-hour national train strikes entered a second day.
Only one in five trains is expected to run today, adding to the passengers’ travel woes ahead of the Christmas period.
Many industries are set to stage their own strikes this month, and Royal Mail staff are joining rail workers in walking out today.
Some 40,000 workers across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies are involved in the walk-outs in December and January, planned to cause as much disruption as possible as travelers attempt to get around during the holidays.
The strikes went ahead after members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT) rejected a 9 per cent pay raise offered by Network Rail.
Mick Lynch, general secretary of RMT, claimed that there is overwhelming support for the industrial action, while blaming the former transport secretary Grant Shapps for blocking a settlement to the six-month rail dispute.
He told The Independent: “I think Grant Shapps has still got his hand in it, because they [the cabinet] do a ‘round robin’ about proposals."
Will my train be running during the rail strikes?
The most protracted and disruptive national rail strikes since 1989 began yesterday and will involve walkouts for a total of 12 days stretching into the New Year.
Passengers are being warned by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing train operators, “to plan journeys in advance and only travel by train if absolutely necessary due to 48-hour strikes on 13, 14, 16 and 17 December”.
In many parts of the UK there will be no trains at all. Around 20 per cent of normal services will operate.
Exclusive: Several operators, including Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains, are running more trains than on previous strike days
When are the walkouts?
Network Rail has released a calendar showing all the strike days across December and January.
Normal service days are green, amber means a reduced service and busier trains, and red equals “only travel if absolutely necessary”.
“Please only travel on strike days if you absolutely have to, and check before you travel every day,” it said.
Royal Mail staff to join rail workers in strikes today
Royal Mail workers will stage a fresh 48-hour strike from today in an increasingly bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will mount picket lines outside sorting and delivery offices across the country.
“The CWU is striking at our busiest time, deliberately holding Christmas to ransom for our customers, businesses and families across the country,” a Royal Mail spokesperson said.
“We are doing everything we can to deliver Christmas for our customers, and would like to thank the increasing number of posties returning to work each strike day, temporary workers and managers from across the business who are helping to keep the mail moving.
“However, this task becomes more challenging as Christmas nears.”
Rail disruption to continue today
The train network will remain crippled, with members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 14 train operators proceeding with day two of their strike. Only one in five trains is expected to run today.
Passengers have been asked to travel only if absolutely necessary.
Protesting workers are calling for a hike in pay and better conditions in accordance with the rise in inflation that has triggered the cost of living crisis.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said that the strikes by rail workers will be “very damaging”.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of day two of the industrial action.
