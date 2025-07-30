Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
British tourist found in Mallorca resort swimming pool dies

The 72-year-old was found floating face down in a hotel swimming pool

Joanna Whitehead
Wednesday 30 July 2025 09:06 BST
The incident occurred in S'illot, a small tourist town in the south-east of Mallorca
The incident occurred in S'illot, a small tourist town in the south-east of Mallorca (Getty Images)

A British tourist has been found dead in a hotel swimming pool in Mallorca.

The 72-year-old man was discovered face down in a resort swimming pool in S’illot shortly after 8.30am yesterday morning (Tuesday 29 July).

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, including an air ambulance and an advanced life-support ambulance.

Emergency medical organisation Servicio de Asistencia Médica Urgente (SAMU) said: “A British man aged 72 has been found floating face down in the swimming pool of a hotel in S’illot.

“He was pulled out of the water and basic resuscitation manoeuvres were practiced on him until the first ambulances arrived when it was confirmed he had gone into cardiac arrest.

“Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he died. The alarm was raised at 8.37am this morning.”

It is not known whether the man – whose name and hometown have not been confirmed – was travelling alone or with friends or family.

S’illot, a small tourist town on the south-east coast of the island, is located just 15 minutes away from the famed Love Island villa in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar.

The Independent has approached SAMU, Guarda Civilia and the British Embassy for further information.

The tragic news comes just days after another British tourist died after falling from a hotel balcony in Malta.

Kieran Thomas Hughes from Gwynedd in Wales was only 25 years old when he fell from a balcony at the Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian’s, a town on the east of the island, in the early hours of 11 July.

His father, Alan Hughes said that Kieran, who had a twin brother, worked as a software engineer and had “a promising career ahead of him”.

