Brit manages to book three-day European holiday for under £100

A savvy British man who went on a three-day holiday abroad for less than £100 has shared how he made the trip happen.

Callum Ryan, 22, managed to get a return flight with Ryanair on 27 September from London Stanstead to the city of Santander in northern Spain for £54.

Once he’d arrived, a bus from the airport to the city centre set him back £1.87, and accommodation for his three-day trip cost £30.

To round off his spending, he paid £13.50 for parking while on the break with a friend.

In total, Callum spent £99.37 – just under his £100 target for the getaway.

Mr Ryan, a social media content creator from Milton Keynes, said: “I was surprised that we found somewhere so cheap.

“We decided to book the trip the day before and to get a full holiday for less than £100 last minute. I thought it would be impossible.

“It was a fun and enjoyable trip. The best thing for me was meeting the locals. It was out of season, and we mainly chilled with the locals – we have made friends for life.”

Small spender: Mr Ryan on his flight to Spain (Callum Ryan / SWNS)

To save cash, Mr Ryan and his friend stayed in a twin room in a hostel. The city has a number of cheap places to stay, including Habitaciones Casa Santander Playa and Good morning RH Santander, where The Independent was able to find October stays for between £10 and £15 per person, per night.

Mr Ryan’s £100 total bill doesn’t include spending money of around £150, but he managed to keep costs down there by spending time at the beach and sightseeing.

It’s not his first time trying to save cash when travelling. In March, he flew to Ibiza for a beer for just £10 – less than the £15 box of lager he saw in the supermarket, and which inspired the trip. He has previously flown to Dubai for £64.

